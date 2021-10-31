Highlights: Notre Dame’s Offense Carries it Past North Carolina 44-34

Irish offense racks up over 500 yards of offense including nearly 300 on the ground in another Irish victory.

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter October 31, 2021
Notre Dame’s offense rose to the occasion on Saturday night with a season-high 523 yards of offense and 44 points. They were all needed as well as the Irish defense struggled without their captain and star-safety Kyle Hamilton. North Carolina topped 500 yards and put up 34 points on the Irish, but committed a costly fourth quarter turnover that allowed the Irish to put the game away. With the victory, Notre Dame improved to 7-1 on the season and will very likely be in the top-10 again later today.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina 2021
