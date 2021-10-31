Highlights: Notre Dame’s Offense Carries it Past North Carolina 44-34

Notre Dame’s offense rose to the occasion on Saturday night with a season-high 523 yards of offense and 44 points. They were all needed as well as the Irish defense struggled without their captain and star-safety Kyle Hamilton. North Carolina topped 500 yards and put up 34 points on the Irish, but committed a costly fourth quarter turnover that allowed the Irish to put the game away. With the victory, Notre Dame improved to 7-1 on the season and will very likely be in the top-10 again later today.