Notre Dame Releases Great Behind the Scenes Video of the Hiring of Marcus Freeman

The Notre Dame media team has been on fire lately and they did it again on Friday with this eight-minute video detailing the process of hiring Marcus Freeman as the head coach of the Fighting Irish. We got some additional views of Freeman’s introduction to the team, some clips of Freeman’s interview with Father Jenkins over zoom while Jenkins was in Rome, and even a look at Freeman visiting Tommy Rees at his home at 11:00 PM after Rees announced he was staying. This video is really well done and a great look at the series of events that led to Freeman’s promotion.