Notre Dame Releases Awesome Video Game Themed Hype Video for Fiesta Bowl

The Fighting Irish Media team released a ton of amazing behind-the-scenes footage of the start of the Marcus Freeman earlier this month. They ended the month with a fun, video gam-themed hype video for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. The Irish look to finally put an end to their major bowl losing streak against the #9 Cowboys. We still have a little over a day with a lot of good football to hold us over until the Irish and Cowboys square off, but this hype video is a nice little appetizer for Saturday’s main course.