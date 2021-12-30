Notre Dame Releases Awesome Video Game Themed Hype Video for Fiesta Bowl

With just over a day left until Notre Dame takes the field in the Fiesta Bowl, the FIM team delivered a great appetizer.

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter December 30, 2021
The Fighting Irish Media team released a ton of amazing behind-the-scenes footage of the start of the Marcus Freeman earlier this month. They ended the month with a fun, video gam-themed hype video for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. The Irish look to finally put an end to their major bowl losing streak against the #9 Cowboys. We still have a little over a day with a lot of good football to hold us over until the Irish and Cowboys square off, but this hype video is a nice little appetizer for Saturday’s main course.

2022 Fiesta Bowl
