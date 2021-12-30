Podcast: E43: Burning Questions as Notre Dame Prepares for the Fiesta Bowl Answered

Greg and I got together to podcast and a Q&A session broke out thanks to our wonderful listeners. We dove into a number of questions regarding the Fiesta Bowl and Notre Dame’s quest to end the major bowl drought.

  • Injuries at RT and CB and their potential impact on the game
  • What to expect from Blake Fisher in his first game back
  • How big of a game is this for Notre Dame and what is on the line beyond just a 12th win in 2021
  • Will Tommy Rees unleash some chaos on the game without Brian Kelly around to meddle in the offense?
  • How much will we see Tyler Buchner
  • Who could return at WR and how that will impact numbers in 2022
  • How will the carries be split at RB with Kyren Williams out and will he be missed most as a blocker?
  • How big of a loss is Jim Knowles for Oklahoma State and is his loss bigger than that of Brian Kelly’s for this game?
  • Gameday snacks and beverages of choice for Frank & Greg
  • How bad has the safety recruited been the last decade?

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)

