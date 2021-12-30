Podcast: E43: Burning Questions as Notre Dame Prepares for the Fiesta Bowl Answered

Greg and I got together to podcast and a Q&A session broke out thanks to our wonderful listeners. We dove into a number of questions regarding the Fiesta Bowl and Notre Dame’s quest to end the major bowl drought.

Injuries at RT and CB and their potential impact on the game

What to expect from Blake Fisher in his first game back

How big of a game is this for Notre Dame and what is on the line beyond just a 12th win in 2021

Will Tommy Rees unleash some chaos on the game without Brian Kelly around to meddle in the offense?

How much will we see Tyler Buchner

Who could return at WR and how that will impact numbers in 2022

How will the carries be split at RB with Kyren Williams out and will he be missed most as a blocker?

How big of a loss is Jim Knowles for Oklahoma State and is his loss bigger than that of Brian Kelly’s for this game?

Gameday snacks and beverages of choice for Frank & Greg

How bad has the safety recruited been the last decade?

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

