Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl Collapse And Looking Ahead to 2022

The Fiesta Bowl was a whole lot of fun for about 29 minutes and then turned into a disaster for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman.  The Irish were so close to finally snapping the stupid BCS/NY6 bowl streak but came up short again.  Frank and Greg break it all down in the season finale of Single High while keeping an eye on what is still a bright future for the program. 

  • What went wrong defensively for Notre Dame
  • Why any Jack Coan slander is just nonsense right now
  • Blake Fisher being a damn superhero and how bright of a future the OL has 
  • Any reasons to be concerned with Marcus Freeman after one game
  • Where Notre Dame goes at wide receiver with Austin gone and Lenzy back
  • How might the linebacking corps look in 2022 vs. what we saw in 2021
  • Why no Tyler Buchner and when did it make sense to get him on the field?
  • How big of a loss Kyren Williams was on Saturday

Stay tuned for Season 2: The Off-Season. 

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)

