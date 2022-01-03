Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl Collapse And Looking Ahead to 2022

The Fiesta Bowl was a whole lot of fun for about 29 minutes and then turned into a disaster for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman. The Irish were so close to finally snapping the stupid BCS/NY6 bowl streak but came up short again. Frank and Greg break it all down in the season finale of Single High while keeping an eye on what is still a bright future for the program.

What went wrong defensively for Notre Dame

Why any Jack Coan slander is just nonsense right now

Blake Fisher being a damn superhero and how bright of a future the OL has

Any reasons to be concerned with Marcus Freeman after one game

Where Notre Dame goes at wide receiver with Austin gone and Lenzy back

How might the linebacking corps look in 2022 vs. what we saw in 2021

Why no Tyler Buchner and when did it make sense to get him on the field?

How big of a loss Kyren Williams was on Saturday

Stay tuned for Season 2: The Off-Season.

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / Brewery EPISODE Style ABV Rating Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery 43 IPA - Imperial 9.5% (4.25) Locals / 4 City 42 IPA 7.0% (4.0) Grom's Head / 3 Floyds 41 IPA 7.5% (4.25) Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39 Hazy IPA 7.5% (4.0) Boxx / Kane 38 IPA 6.5% (4.25) Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery 32 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) Electric Tide / Kane Brewing 29 DIPA 7.0 (4.5) Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co 27 TIPA 10.2% (4.0) September Sun 25 DIPA 8.3% (4.25) Very Green / Treehouse Brewery E22 DIPA 8.3% (4.5) Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co E20 Imperial Stout 9.1% (4.0) Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co E19 Imperial Stout 10.2% (4.0) Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co E18 DIPA 8% (4.25) 3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing E17 Triple IPA 11.7% (4.5) Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab E16 Stout 10.2% (4.25) King Sabro / Beachhaus E15 DIPA 8.4% (4.0) More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City E13 Triple IPA 9.5% (4.0) Open Water (2021) / Kane E14 Triple IPA 10.4% (4.25) Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works Triple IPA 11.5% (4.25) Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA 10% (4.0) Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA 12% (4.25) Weird and Gilly / Singlecut IPA 6.6% (4.25) Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half DIPA 8.5 (4.25)

