Podcast: Strengths & Weaknesses of Notre Dame Football’s Almost Complete Staff and Much More

We returned this week after a week off thanks to a hellacious week of work for Frank so there was a lot to talk about. Notre Dame has two new assistants since the last pod and still needs a DC while USC’s Lincoln Riley said some dumb things this week that will make it easy to dislike him. Here’s a rundown of everything we covered this week.

Some concerns with the relatively young age of the Irish coaching staff

Forget projecting 2022 starters, we looked ahead to 2023

What’s up with the DC search?

What early enrollees we’re most excited about

How did Notre Dame’s interior DL play relative to expectations in 2021?

What to expect from Tyler Buchner in 2021

Our favorite songs from Encanto (thanks to a listener’s question)

Lincoln Riley’s ridiculously hypocritical comments on the transfer portal

Notre Dame and NIL

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / Brewery EPISODE Style ABV Rating Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer 46 Hazy IPA 5.9% (4.0) Poltergeist / Tox Brewery 45 TIPA 10% (4.25) All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery 44 TIPA 10.5% (4.5) Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery 43 IPA - Imperial 9.5% (4.25) Locals / 4 City 42 IPA 7.0% (4.0) Grom's Head / 3 Floyds 41 IPA 7.5% (4.25) Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39 Hazy IPA 7.5% (4.0) Boxx / Kane 38 IPA 6.5% (4.25) Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery 32 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) Electric Tide / Kane Brewing 29 DIPA 7.0 (4.5) Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co 27 TIPA 10.2% (4.0) September Sun 25 DIPA 8.3% (4.25) Very Green / Treehouse Brewery E22 DIPA 8.3% (4.5) Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co E20 Imperial Stout 9.1% (4.0) Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co E19 Imperial Stout 10.2% (4.0) Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co E18 DIPA 8% (4.25) 3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing E17 Triple IPA 11.7% (4.5) Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab E16 Stout 10.2% (4.25) King Sabro / Beachhaus E15 DIPA 8.4% (4.0) More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City E13 Triple IPA 9.5% (4.0) Open Water (2021) / Kane E14 Triple IPA 10.4% (4.25) Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works Triple IPA 11.5% (4.25) Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA 10% (4.0) Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA 12% (4.25) Weird and Gilly / Singlecut IPA 6.6% (4.25) Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half DIPA 8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)