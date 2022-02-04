Podcast: Strengths & Weaknesses of Notre Dame Football’s Almost Complete Staff and Much More

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter February 4, 2022
0

We returned this week after a week off thanks to a hellacious week of work for Frank so there was a lot to talk about.  Notre Dame has two new assistants since the last pod and still needs a DC while USC’s Lincoln Riley said some dumb things this week that will make it easy to dislike him. Here’s a rundown of everything we covered this week. 

  • Some concerns with the relatively young age of the Irish coaching staff
  • Forget projecting 2022 starters, we looked ahead to 2023
  • What’s up with the DC search?
  • What early enrollees we’re most excited about
  • How did Notre Dame’s interior DL play relative to expectations in 2021?
  • What to expect from Tyler Buchner in 2021
  • Our favorite songs from Encanto (thanks to a listener’s question)
  • Lincoln Riley’s ridiculously hypocritical comments on the transfer portal
  • Notre Dame and NIL

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer46Hazy IPA5.9% (4.0)
Poltergeist / Tox Brewery45TIPA10% (4.25)
All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery44TIPA10.5% (4.5)
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter February 4, 2022
0

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button