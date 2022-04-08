Podcast: Brian Kelly Makes More Recruiting Excuses While Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame Continue to Thrive

4

The podcast returned just in time to weigh in on Brian Kelly’s mini media tour in which he made excuses for his failures on the field and on the recruiting trail at Notre Dame while simultaneously saying he will be recruiting less at LSU than he did at Notre Dame. Bold move, Brian. While Kelly told anyone in the media who would listen about how he didn’t like spending time recruiting at Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame continue to thrive on the recruiting trail with momentum building for their already #1 overall ranked class.

  • Brian Kelly’s lame excuses and loser mentality he displayed in AP & CBS articles
  • Dante Moore and how he could be the linchpin for a monster class for Notre Dame
  • Notre Dame’s decision to add FCS Tennessee State and why it doesn’t really bother us at all
  • Graduate-transfer DT Chris Kelly and what it means for the Notre Dame defense
  • Addressing the Kyle Hamilton draft slander
  • Q&A

4 Comments

  1. But before we move on . . .
    Just be thankful, finally, ND can move on and away from Bayou Brian.
    Brian never quite got it wasn’t all about Brian, it was about ND.
    Far fewer ND players and coaches will be thrown under the bus after losses, speaking of which,
    3-17 vs. Top 10 teams is the record I’ll most clearly recall re: his legacy.
    After at least four attempts to leave ND, somebody offered him the money and he followed the money, as most do. End of story. From the immortal words of an exiting Bruno Maggio, “Ga-BYE!”

    Reply

  2. Kelly suckered ND for 12 years…..with a helluva lot more support form fans than complaints.
    It would be wise for people to remember that.

    Reply

