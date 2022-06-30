Marcus Freeman Reads Mean Tweets to Announce Notre Dame Green Jersey Game

Notre Dame will wear green jerseys for the Cal game this September as part of the “Irish Wear Green” movement that Notre Dame attempted the last few years without actually wearing green for the games. Notre Dame fans have rightfully pointed out the futility of Notre Dame’s efforts when the team doesn’t wear green jerseys as part of it. Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame decided it was time to fix the glitch. Not only did they fix the glitch, but they did so in a hilarious fashion with a “Mean Tweets” video of Freeman reading comments from fans over the years who complained about the blue jerseys for #IrishWearGreen weekends.

Notre Dame put together some outstanding quality videos during the month of December when Freeman was announced as the head coach at Notre Dame, but this was equally as well done albeit far less dramatic.