Greg and Frank preview Notre Dame’s home opener against Marshall this weekend, while Greg comes around to Notre Dame scoring a lot of points after predicting the Irish would only score 31 on our last pod. The lads talk about the offense a lot, with most of the questions this week pertaining to an offense that scored 10 points last weekend. They discuss: Marc

Will Notre Dame air it out more this weekend?

Who will lead Notre Dame in rushing?

Will Notre Dame have a 100-yard receiver or maybe more than one this weekend?

Thoughts on Jarrett Patterson possibly playing against Marshall

Marcus Freeman playing to the fanbase with his first few press conferences