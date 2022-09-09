Greg and Frank preview Notre Dame’s home opener against Marshall this weekend, while Greg comes around to Notre Dame scoring a lot of points after predicting the Irish would only score 31 on our last pod. The lads talk about the offense a lot, with most of the questions this week pertaining to an offense that scored 10 points last weekend. They discuss: Marc
- Will Notre Dame air it out more this weekend?
- Who will lead Notre Dame in rushing?
- Will Notre Dame have a 100-yard receiver or maybe more than one this weekend?
- Thoughts on Jarrett Patterson possibly playing against Marshall
- Marcus Freeman playing to the fanbase with his first few press conferences