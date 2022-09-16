Frank recorded solo this week to preview Notre Dame’s matchup with Cal, and the first career start for Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne. The Irish are off to a much worse start to the season than anyone could have imagined, but Frank finds some reason to believe things can start to turn around this weekend.

Expectations for Drew Pyne’s first career start

Some players Notre Dame needs to get more involved on offense

Why the strengths of the Cal defense align somewhat well with Notre Dame’s

A misconception of Drew Pyne that could be broken this weekend

Why Notre Dame has to be patient on offense

Reason to believe the Irish defense will have its best outing

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / Brewery EPISODE Style ABV Rating Mosaic IPA / Raferia 63 IPA 6% (2.75) Jararaca / Ophiussa Brewing 63 Pale Ale 5% (4.25) Electric Spectre / KCBC 62 DIPA 8% (4.25) Kinetics / Equilibrium 61 DIPA 8.5% (4.25) That's Not a Burrito,.. This is a Burrito / KCBC 60 IPA 7.2% (4.0) Land of Hazy Waters / Other Half 59 DIPA 8.2% (4.5) Liquid Hot Magma / Zero Gravity 58 DIPA 8.0% (4.0) Sneak / Kane 57 TIPA 10.2% (4.25) Brain Death / KCBC 56 DIPA 8.5% (4.0) Mini Unicorns / Pipeworks 55 IPA 5.0% (4.0) Tremendous Cream / Other Half 51 TIPA 10.0% (4.5) Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant 50 TIPA 10.4% (4.5) 50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds 49 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery 48 TIPA 9.7% (4.5) Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk 47 DIPA 7.8% (4.25) Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer 46 Hazy IPA 5.9% (4.0) Poltergeist / Tox Brewery 45 TIPA 10% (4.25) All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery 44 TIPA 10.5% (4.5) Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery 43 IPA - Imperial 9.5% (4.25) Locals / 4 City 42 IPA 7.0% (4.0) Grom's Head / 3 Floyds 41 IPA 7.5% (4.25) Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39 Hazy IPA 7.5% (4.0) Boxx / Kane 38 IPA 6.5% (4.25) Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery 32 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) Electric Tide / Kane Brewing 29 DIPA 7.0 (4.5) Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co 27 TIPA 10.2% (4.0) September Sun 25 DIPA 8.3% (4.25) Very Green / Treehouse Brewery E22 DIPA 8.3% (4.5) Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co E20 Imperial Stout 9.1% (4.0) Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co E19 Imperial Stout 10.2% (4.0) Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co E18 DIPA 8% (4.25) 3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing E17 Triple IPA 11.7% (4.5) Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab E16 Stout 10.2% (4.25) King Sabro / Beachhaus E15 DIPA 8.4% (4.0) More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City E13 Triple IPA 9.5% (4.0) Open Water (2021) / Kane E14 Triple IPA 10.4% (4.25) Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works Triple IPA 11.5% (4.25) Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA 10% (4.0) Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA 12% (4.25) Weird and Gilly / Singlecut IPA 6.6% (4.25) Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half DIPA 8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)