The No. 5 Clemson Tigers travel to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a heavyweight battle this Saturday. The Irish have won five of their last six, while the Tigers are riding a 14-game win streak dating back to last season. This matchup has given fans thrilling games in the past, including a 2 OT barn-burner in South Bend in 2020.  Hear from Dabo Swinney and Marcus Freeman as well as some key players as we get you ready for this  matchup with a preview from the ACC Digital Network.

  1. Seems pretty clear Clemson wins and covers. ND played well enough last week to disappoint this week. Let’s get a QB first before we get our hopes up in any meaningful way. Only way they pull off upset is with 3+ turnover margin.

  2. One area where ND MAY very well have improved — and possibly a lot ! —- is head coach.

    Becasue Brian Kelly is a complete fraud. A smug, conniving little prick.
    He took the ND job for its unique, advantageous path towards a championship.
    But winning it all was HIS job….and he failed. Utterly, pathetically, miserably. Twice.
    Kelly became Groundhog Day. Without the happy ending.

    Coach Freeman is still just months into work-in-progress status.
    As Jim Carrey might put it: So there’s a chance !?!

  3. In 2020 going into the Clemson home game, ND was 7-0 (including 3 or 4 impressive trouncings), had an experienced, serviceable QB in Ian Book, no trouble scoring points (averaging 36 pts. a game), and was playing well at home.
    ……and Clemson was playing without the QB that their entire 2020 offense was designed around.

    On every count, this ND team is a VERY different team.

    Clemson has not been as dominant a team as they were in 2020.
    But they are a helluva lot closer to their 2020 version than ND is to its.

