About Last Week

On offense, Notre Dame stuck to its bread and butter, carrying the rock 56 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 41-24 victory over #16 Syracuse. Running back, Audric Estime bulldozed his way to 123 yards hitting pay-dirt two times. The same could not be said for the Irish’s passing game. Quarterback Drew Pyne completed 9 of 19 passes for 116 yards, including one touchdown and one interception. At times, the Notre Dame receivers looked like outfielders witnessing a bunch of ground balls hit to the infielders. It is a credit to them for remaining engaged in the game. It worked against Syracuse, but that type of abandonment is not a path to success moving forward. Somehow, Notre Dame must find a way to get the passing game involved if they want to defeat the upper echelon of college football. This week’s game against Clemson will be its first taste of fine dining since its last hot date in Columbus, Ohio.

On defense, the Irish came to play, limiting Syracuse to 61-yards rushing on 25 carries (2.4 YPC). As a defensive unit, Notre Dame finished with four sacks, two interceptions, eight tackles for loss, and one blocked punt.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Senior WR Avery Davis and TE Kevin Baumann are lost for the season (ACL). QB Tyler Buchner is out for the season (shoulder). TE Cane Berrong is out indefinitely (knee). RB Jadarian Price is out for the season (Achilles). Tight End Eli Raridon is out for the season (knee).

Clemson

Defensive End Xavier Thomas is questionable (foot). Running back Kobe Pace is due back sometime in November (ankle). Defensive end Justin Foster is out indefinitely (undisclosed). Wide receiver Troy Stellato is out for the season (knee).

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 2-4 all-time versus Clemson

Clemson is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone over in 4 of Clemson’s last 6 games.

Notre Dame is 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The total has gone over in 4 of Notre Dame’s last 6 games when playing as the underdog.

Point Spread and Over / Under Total

#5 Clemson -3.5 (8-0) (4-4 ATS) at Notre Dame (5-3) (4-4 ATS)

The Tigers should arrive in South Bend fresh off of its bye week. In Clemson’s last game, it defeated Syracuse, 27-21. The Tigers’ defense shut out the Orange in the second half while the Clemson offense went on a 17-0 run. The Syracuse offense was limited to 291 total yards, but Clemson’s offense racked up 450 total yards. Coincidentally, Notre Dame’s last game also came against Syracuse. The Irish defeated the Orange last week, 41-24. The Syracuse offense was limited to 286 total yards. Notre Dame compiled 362 yards of offense with 246 of them coming on the ground.

The line on this showdown opened with Clemson -3.5, but it is now hovering between 3.5 to 4 at some books. The total dropped three points from 49 to 44 across the board likely due to some expected rain. Notre Dame will likely rely on its ground game for support, but the passing game will be needed here to take them over the top. Luckily for the Irish, Clemson faces the same issue as the Tigers are still trying to navigate their way with the forward pass. This game may come down to turnovers and big catches. PICK: Notre Dame

Behind Enemy Lines Week 10

PICKS-WIN/LOSS on the year: (48-36) (40-44 ATS)

#2 Ohio State -38 (8-0) (4-3-1 ATS) at Northwestern (1-7) (3-5 ATS)

The Buckeyes handled its business on the road at Penn State taming the Nittany Lions, 44-31. Ohio State quarterback, C.J. Stroud continued to impress completing 26 of 33 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, the Wildcats were caged in Iowa, 33-13. Northwestern was held to 177 yards of total offense. Ohio State is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games against Northwestern. The total has gone over in 5 of Ohio State’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Northwestern. Northwestern is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games. Ohio State opened at -36.5 before climbing to -38. However, the total dropped from 63 to 61. PICK: Northwestern

Marshall -3 (4-4) (3-5 ATS) at Old Dominion (3-5) (3-5 ATS)

Coastal Carolina lassoed the Herd last week, 24-13. Marshall carried the ball 37 times for 87 yards (2.4 YPC). The Monarchs were eaten alive by the Panthers at Georgia State, 31-17. Old Dominion was limited to 273 yards of total offense including 16-yards rushing. Marshall is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games. Marshall is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games against Old Dominion. The total has gone under in 5 of Old Dominion’s last 7 games against Marshall. Old Dominion is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games. Marshall opened at -1 before reaching -3. The total is hovering around 46.5. PICK: Marshall

California (3-5) (4-4 ATS) at #9 USC -21.5 (7-1) (5-3 ATS)

Last week, the Ducks flew past the Golden Bears as Oregon defeated Cal easily, 42-24. Oregon piled up 586 yards of total offense with 412 of them coming through the air. USC performed an aerial assault of its own at Arizona winning, 45-37. Trojans’ quarterback, Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and 5 touchdowns. Cal is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games against USC. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cal’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Pac-12 Conference. USC is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games played in November. USC opened at -18 before the line rose to 21.5. The total also moved up three spots to 60.5. PICK: California

#17 North Carolina -7 (7-1) (4-3-1 ATS) at Virginia (3-5) (3-5 ATS)

North Carolina protected its house against Pitt, 42-24. Tar Heels’ quarterback, Drake Maye passed for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Virginia lost in overtime in its street fight against Miami, 14-12. The Virginia defense held the Canes to 273 yards of total offense. UNC is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games when playing on the road against Virginia. The total has gone OVER in 4 of Virginia’s last 5 games against UNC. Virginia is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games. UNC opened at -10 before falling to -7. The total fell from 59.5 to 58.5. PICK: Virginia

BYU (4-5) (2-7 ATS) at Boise State -8 (6-2) (4-3-1 ATS)

BYU suffered a home invasion last week by the Pirates as East Carolina won, 27-24. BYU running back, Lopini Katoa carried the ball 20 times for 116 yards and one touchdown. The Broncos stampeded Colorado State, 49-10. Boise State tallied 514 yards of total offense. BYU is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games against Boise State. The total has gone under in 4 of Boise State’s last 6 games against BYU. Boise State is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against BYU. BYU is holding steady at -8 across the board and the total is firm at 56. PICK: BYU

Washington State -5 (4-4) (5-3 ATS) at Stanford (3-5) (2-6 ATS)

Last week, UCLA uprooted Stanford, 38-13. The Bruins tallied 523 yards of offense including a whopping 324 yards on the ground (7.2 YPC). Washington State lost a close one to #14 Utah, 21-17. The Cougars offense could only garner 264 yards including 42 yards rushing. Washington State is 6-0 ATS in its last 6 games against Stanford. The total has gone under in 4 of Washington State’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Pac-12 Conference. Stanford is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games at home. The Cougars opened at -4 before moving to -5. The total is sitting at 49.5 across the board. PICK: Stanford

UNLV (4-4) (5-3 ATS) at San Diego State -6.5 (4-4) (3-5 ATS)

The Rebels will be heading to San Diego off of a bye week. The week prior, UNLV was strong armed in South Bend falling to Notre Dame, 44-21. UNLV’s offense could not surpass 300 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the Aztecs allowed a second-half rally to Fresno State which cost them the game, 32-28. San Diego State coughed up the ball five times including three fumbles and two interceptions. UNLV is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games against San Diego State. The total has gone under in 5 of UNLV’s last 5 games when playing on the road against San Diego State. San Diego State is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games at home. The Aztecs are sitting at -6.5 and the total moved from 46.5 to 49. PICK: UNLV

#22 Syracuse (6-2) (6-2 ATS)at Pittsburgh -4 (4-4) (2-6 ATS)

Syracuse was upset by Notre Dame, 41-24. The Orange did not have an answer for Notre Dame’s rushing attack as the Irish carried the ball 56 times for 246 yards. Pitt was aerial assaulted at North Carolina, 42-24. Tar Heels’ quarterback, Drake Maye passed for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Syracuse is 3-9-1 ATS in its last 13 games against Pittsburgh. The total has gone under in 5 of Syracuse’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games at home. Pitt is steady at -4, but the total fell from 51 to 48. PICK: Syracuse

Navy (3-5) (4-4 ATS) at Cincinnati -19 (6-2) (2-5-1 ATS)

It took overtime for Navy to defeat Temple, 27-20. Neither offense surpassed 300 yards of production. Cincinnati was upset by Central Florida, 25-21. The Knights took what they wanted racking up 505 yards of offense. Navy is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games against an opponent in the East Division. The total has gone over in 7 of Navy’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Athletic Conference. Cincinnati is 2-6-1 ATS in its last 9 games. The game line fell from 20.5 to 19. The total also dropped from 48.5 to 46. PICK: Navy

Duke -10.5 (5-3) (5-3 ATS) at Boston College (2-6) (1-7 ATS)

UConn strong-armed Boston College, 13-3. The Huskies managed to steal the ball five times including two fumbles and three interceptions. Duke will arrive in Boston off of a bye week. In its previous game, the Blue Devils had its way in Miami, 45-21. Duke limited Miami to 48-yards rushing. Duke is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division. Duke is 2-10 ATS in its last 12 games on the road. The total has gone under in 5 of Boston College’s last 5 games against Duke. Boston College is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games at home. Duke is solid at -10.5 and the total is steady at 48. PICK: Duke

*Notre Dame’s 2022 opponents listed in bold.