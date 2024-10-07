The Fighting Irish enter this rivalry game fresh off a bye week. While many teams ahead of Notre Dame witnessed upsets over the weekend, the Irish are right back in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. The air attack has been lackluster to start the season, but with a capable quarterback and offensive guru Mike Denbrock, this could be the breakthrough game fans have been wanting. Although Stanford enters this matchup on a two-game losing streak, college football is unpredictable and these players will be upset minded playing at Notre Dame Stadium.

Essential Game Info:

Game Time: Saturday, October 12th at 3:30 PM ET on NBC

Saturday, October 12th at 3:30 PM ET on NBC Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana Matchup History: Notre Dame is 23-14 all-time against Stanford (Last Meeting 2023: Irish won 56 to 23)

Notre Dame is 23-14 all-time against Stanford (Last Meeting 2023: Irish won 56 to 23) Trophy: Legends Trophy

Details

Conference: ACC

ACC Head Coach: Troy Taylor

Troy Taylor 2024 Record: 2-3 (1-2)

2-3 (1-2) 2023 Record: 3-9 (2-7)

Weather Forecast

The current GameDay forecast shows a 2% chance of rain, with a high of 80 degrees and a low of 57.

Stanford Storylines:

Stanford faces Notre Dame for the first time as an ACC member. These two programs have been facing off every year since 1997 (not including Covid season), but this is the first time the Cardinal will visit South Bend as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In notable matchups this season, Stanford lost 40 to 14 against Clemson, and 31 to 7 last week at home against Virginia Tech. The Cardinal did upset Syracuse on the road 26 to 24 in September.

The Notre Dame Stanford game used to be “must see” television. During the heart of the David Shaw Era, the Cardinal were consistently ranked and in a position to make a “New Year’s Six” Bowl game. Not to say that Stanford cannot upset the Irish this weekend (like they did in 2022). But, this matchup has certainly lost its luster and I think Notre Dame should kick them off the schedule (besides Notre Dame’s ACC obligations).

Which quarterback will be starting for Stanford? This season the Cardinal Offense has been led by Ashton Daniels. The Stanford quarterback is 68 for 115 (59%) with 5 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and 7 sacks taken. On the ground, he has 50 rushing attempts for 250 yards (5 yards per carry) with his longest run coming at 34 yards.

However, Coach Taylor elected to start junior Justin Lamson last week against Virginia Tech, even though Ashton Daniels was banged up and listed as available. Last Saturday facing Virginia Tech, the backup Lamson went 13 for 24 with 103 passing yards, 0 touchdowns and 1 interception. On the ground, he had 19 carries for 36 (2 yards per carry) and no rushing scores.

If healthy, I would expect to see Ashton Daniles under center.

Notre Dame Storylines:

The Fighting Irish are back up to #11 in the AP Poll. After Alabama lost to Vanderbilt, Tennessee to Arkansas, Michigan lost for the second time, USC for the second time, and Louisville for the second time, Irish fans need to be content with Notre Dame’s position right now.

It must be a “one game at a time” mentality and the only matchup that matters for the coaches and players should be Stanford. But, the fans know that Army and Navy are both 5-0, while the USC matchup at the end of the season is undoubtedly winnable.

If Notre Dame finishes 11-1 they will make the College Football Playoffs and likely host a first round game. But then again, this is the same team who lost to Northern Illinois, so nothing should surprise Irish fans at this point.

Riley Leonard is the key to a playoff berth. Facing Louisville, Riley Leondard went 17 for 23 with 2 passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions. On the ground, he had 13 attempts for 52 yards (4 yards per carry) with 1 rushing score.

Mike Denbrock was able to dial up a few big passing plays against Louisville and Miami (OH). Leonard connected on a 38 yard touchdown pass to Beaux Collins, as well as a 34 yard touchdown pass to Jordan Greathouse in the past few weeks. Can the Fighting Irish unlock their entire offense with these talented receivers? We will find out if the players and coaching staff have made any progress during the past two weeks.

Head-to-Head Matchups:

Notre Dame Offense vs. Stanford Defense: The Fighting Irish Offense is averaging 386 yards per game, while the Cardinal Defense is allowing 359 yards per contest. Mike Denbrock’s offense has shown signs of life throughout the season, especially in the rushing attack, but they have been inconsistent.

Stanford’s Defense has allowed a lot of points this Fall, and the Irish have the advantage in this category.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Stanford Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense: The Stanford Offense is averaging 339 yards per matchup, while the Fighting Irish Defense is allowing 284 yards per game. Troy Taylor’s group struggled to score any points facing Clemson and Virginia Tech. I expect the same to be true this week.

Al Golden’s defense has a decisive advantage in this matchup.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams: Notre Dame’s Mitch Jeter is 5 for 7 this year with his longest conversion at 46 yards (2 misses were blocked). Conversely, Stanford’s Emmet Kenney is 8 for 9 this year, with his longest conversion coming at 51 yards.

Advantage: Tie

My Prediction:

This could be another overlooked opponent for Notre Dame, and Stanford will be motivated to knock off the Irish on the road. Marcus Freeman’s team is starting to regain playoff momentum and are definitely aware of Stanford’s performance the last two weeks.

There were signs of improvement in the passing game against Louisville. I believe Riley Leonard and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock have yet to reach their potential together. But one thing is for sure, this Notre Dame defense has shown up every week to carry the load and fans should expect them to wreak havoc again in South Bend.

Coach Freeman and his players are certainly aware of what happened two years ago against an inferior Stanford Football team and with Northern Illinois a few weeks ago. This matchup kickstarts the next portion of Notre Dame’s 2024 schedule and playoff caliber teams must start playing their best football. I have the Fighting Irish winning by three touchdowns at home.

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17