Notre Dame has reportedly avoided a worst-case scenario with one of its most important offensive players. Starting guard and team captain Billy Schrauth is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a knee injury in Saturday night’s 34–24 win over USC — but the injury is not believed to be season-ending.

Schrauth left the game early with an injury, but was able to return for most of the second half before getting knocked out of the game for good. He was able to walk off under his own power but did not return.

After the game, head coach Marcus Freeman praised Schrauth’s toughness and leadership while acknowledging that the team still awaited a full medical evaluation.

“Yeah, huge impact, right? He’s a tough kid. I don’t know what it is, knee, leg, contusion, but I know he was able to get back in there, but hobbled out again, and he was able to lead our team in the fight song,” Freeman said. “That’s what’s most important. When we win, Billy leads us in the fight song. But I don’t know the medical diagnosis yet,” Freeman added, speaking to Schrauth’s leadership.

According to multiple reports on Monday, Schrauth suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss roughly three to four weeks. That timeline would likely keep him out through at least the next two games following Notre Dame’s bye week, with a potential return in mid-November. Notre Dame travels to Boston College and then hosts Navy following the bye. A road game at Pitt on the rough playing surface at Acrisure Stadium would be right at the end of the reported window making a return for Senior Day against Syracuse the most ideal.

While the injury is a setback, the news could have been far worse. Early fears of a season-ending knee injury were eased once further evaluation showed no significant ligament damage. For Notre Dame, getting Schrauth back before the end of the regular season — and potentially for a postseason or playoff run — is a major relief.

Before the injury, Schrauth had been one of Notre Dame’s most consistent performers up front. Per Pro Football Focus, he had allowed just two total pressures all season and helped anchor a rushing attack averaging nearly 192 yards per game.

His loss adds to a growing list of injuries along the offensive line. Starting center Ashton Craig was already lost for the season with a knee injury, and guard Charles Jagusah remains sidelined following his offseason off-the-field injury. The Irish have already cycled through several lineup combinations this fall, and Schrauth’s absence will once again force a shuffle inside.

Redshirt sophomore Sullivan Absher is expected to step in at left guard in Schrauth’s place. Absher saw limited action earlier in the season and has drawn praise from the coaching staff for his development, but this will mark his first extended run with the starting unit.

The timing of the injury softens the blow slightly with a bye week ahead, giving Absher and the rest of the line extra practice reps before Notre Dame travels to Boston College on November 1. Still, losing a captain and one of the offense’s most reliable blockers is a challenge for a team trying to maintain balance and physicality down the stretch.

For Schrauth, the focus now turns to recovery and rehab. MCL sprains can range in severity, but early reports suggest a full return before the end of the regular season is realistic. Notre Dame’s medical staff will continue to monitor his progress. Expect to hear more official word from Freeman when he meets with the media next Monday after the bye week.

Getting Schrauth back healthy for the end of November — and potentially beyond — would be a huge boost for an Irish team with postseason aspirations. His leadership, physicality, and consistency have been vital to Notre Dame’s offensive rhythm, and his presence down the stretch could be critical if the Irish remain in the playoff hunt.