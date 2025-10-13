Story Highlights Ashton Craig suffered a right knee injury and will miss the remainder of the season.

Marcus Freeman opened the week with an injury update that reshapes Notre Dame’s depth chart in the trenches. The head coach confirmed that starting center Ashton Craig will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a right knee injury.

“Unfortunately, just yesterday found out that Ashton Craig will be out for the remainder of the season,” Freeman said. “He had a right knee injury. Your thoughts go to the young man that worked so hard from last year, after three games, to get himself back into the position he was in this year and was playing extremely well for us. Just unfortunate for him.”

Freeman emphasized Craig’s attitude during a tough moment. “He’s in great spirits. He’ll get healed up and look forward to the return of next year. He’ll be ready to go. He’s got the right mindset.”

Craig missed the final 13 games of the 2024 season with a torn ACL. His replacement, Pat Coogan, transferred in the off-season along with Rocco Spindler. At the time, both transfers seemed to make sense for both since neither was guaranteed a starting spot. Fast forward to now, however, and the injuries to Craig and Charles Jagusah make the losses of both much more impactful than they were ten months ago.

Joe Otting Steps Into a Bigger Role

With Craig out, Joe Otting becomes the pivot for the Irish. Freeman highlighted Otting’s work and execution when called upon.

“Otting has been practicing well and in his opportunities up to this game has done a really good job,” Freeman said. “I probably had more confidence watching this last game when he had to step up and go in there and get his job done, and he did a really good job. So, there’s a lot of confidence in Joe Otting.”

Depth remains a priority at center, and Cam Herron is the next man up if needed. “Cam Herron’s done a really good job of developing as a young player in that whole O-line room,” Freeman added.

Charles Jagusah’s Recovery Moving Forward

Freeman also updated the status of offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, who broke his arm over the summer and recently had a follow-up procedure. “He had a follow-up surgery a couple weeks ago just to clean up some things in his arm,” Freeman said. “It’s going to be a process to get him back, but he is making positive strides. He will return at some point. I just don’t know when it’s going to be.”

For now, Jagusah remains in the rehab and strength-building phase. “Every day he’s in that training room and weight room trying to get stronger and healed up,” Freeman said.

Burnette’s Return Boosts Special Teams Stability

On special teams, the Irish got a boost with the return of Noah Burnette. Freeman pointed to Burnette’s made kicks and improving health as a stabilizer for the operation. “It’s great to have Noah back,” he said. “Good to see him make those two field goals and gain some confidence. He’s continued to feel more and more healthy, and we need him to be healthy for us.”

Freeman reiterated that special teams continue to “make an impact on the game,” crediting the plan, buy-in from players and coaches, and the way Notre Dame practices those phases. Burnette’s presence adds reliability to that mix as the schedule tightens.

Freeman’s Message: The Answers Lie in the Work

The head coach’s broader message didn’t change despite the lineup shuffle: the solution is in the work. “The answers lie in the work,” Freeman said earlier. “It really lies in the game plan, the teaching, the practice, the studying and preparation that our players put into it and then the execution on game days.”

For Craig, the work shifts to recovery. For Otting, Herron, and the rest of the line, it’s about communication, consistency, and meeting the standard up front. With Jagusah progressing and Burnette back in rhythm, Notre Dame moves forward with the same mantra Freeman returned to repeatedly — prepare, execute, and let the results follow.