For too long, the University of Notre Dame has played by a higher set of standards than the rest of college football. Programs like Alabama and Auburn will claim any random national title that they can fabricate. While Notre Dame technically holds 21 national championships, if we are including co-titles (like every other school in America), when the College Football Playoff Committee finally ruled that “head to head” is the most important criteria, the Fighting Irish must include their 1993 national title.

1993 Notre Dame Season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were #2 and beat #1 Florida State in South Bend 31–24. The following week, the Irish were upset 41–39 against #17 Boston College. On January 1, Lou Holtz led the Fighting Irish to a 24–21 victory over Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl. However, Florida State claims the 1993 national championship.

For too long, I have watched elite programs fabricate their national titles, when the University of Notre Dame is the rightful 1993 National Champions, at the very minimum.

2025 Playoff Disgrace

Does anyone else find it ironic that the head of the College Football Playoff Committee, Hunter Yurachek, is also the athletic director at Arkansas? I am sure he was not salty by Notre Dame’s 56–13 beatdown of his Razorbacks in their backyard at all.

After being ahead of the Miami Hurricanes for several weeks and, most importantly, a week ago, the College Football Playoff Committee decided to put the Hurricanes ahead of the Irish, with nothing changing for either program.

Keep in mind, both teams did not play in a conference championship. In fact, Miami did not even play against Duke, who won the ACC, which could have helped their case. But Notre Dame’s schedule was bolstered by Boise State winning the Mountain West (another data point for the Irish).

Alabama Jumps Notre Dame

Two weeks ago, Notre Dame was ranked ahead of the Crimson Tide. Since then, what has happened? The Fighting Irish beat (4–8) Stanford 49–20. Alabama barely beat (5–7) Auburn 27–20, then proceeded to lose 28–7 in the SEC title game to Georgia with –3 rushing yards.

Kirk Herbstreit said that teams should not get penalized for playing in conference championships, but also said BYU deserved to move down, which contradicts that very statement. I used to think Herbstreit was the impartial voice of college football, but after he was pleading with fans on social media to contact YouTube TV to persuade them to pay more to Disney for ESPN, he lost all credibility. He is just a pawn in the ESPN propaganda war for the SEC.

Conference championship games make no sense. If teams win the conference title game it helps their résumé, but if they lose then it will not affect them. Unless you are in the Big 12, apparently.

“Head to Head” Ruling Seals 1993 National Title

I cannot stand in sports when people bring up different “argument criteria” for different situations. For example, someone might argue that Notre Dame’s national titles do not matter because they were so long ago, then that same person might boast about his New York Yankees having 27 rings, when they have only won a single ring in the last 20 years. People only make arguments that benefit their teams and are constantly changing the data points that matter.

With that being said, if the playoff committee is saying that Miami’s losses to SMU and Louisville do not matter, then 1993 Notre Dame’s loss to Boston College does not matter. If the Fighting Irish knocked off 1993 Florida State “head to head,” then make the Irish the 1993 College Football National Champions.

Final Thoughts

Typically, I am not one for conspiracy theories, complaining about refs, or unethical stances. But when Vegas oddsmakers, ESPN Playoff Predictor, ESPN FPI, AP Poll, and Coaches Poll all have Notre Dame in the playoffs — and the playoff committee moves them out at the last minute with no convincing reason — “corruption” is the only word that comes to mind.

Notre Dame could add another 10 national title banners to the tunnel, but for now they must at least add the 1993 National Championship banner. It will not “right the wrongs” of this season, but it is essentially confirming the “head-to-head” results of the 1993 season.