While CJ Carr is firmly entrenched as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, the competition behind him is just getting started, and sophomore Blake Hebert is approaching it with the exact mindset Marcus Freeman and his staff want to see.

Control what you can control.

For Hebert, now entering his second spring in the program, the focus isn’t on winning the backup job outright. It’s on development, consistency, and maximizing limited opportunities.

“Every rep’s its own life,” Hebert said earlier this week. “So every rep’s real important. I don’t think it’s so much me showing what I got. I think it’s me showing myself what I got and just getting better every day.”

That approach aligns directly with what quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli has emphasized throughout the spring.

“It’s not Blake versus Noah, it’s Blake versus Blake every single day,” Guidugli said. “It’s your job to take your reps and go out there and execute.”

A different player in Year 2

For Hebert, the biggest difference this spring is comfort.

After a full year in the system, the game is starting to slow down — one of the most important steps in a young quarterback’s development.

“You get a year under your belt, things start slowing down a little bit,” Hebert said. “You get your routine in place. I’d say overall, absolutely.”

That comfort is showing up across his game. Hebert pointed to improved progressions, better play-action execution, and a stronger ability to push the ball down the field as areas where he’s taken a step forward.

He also brings an element that stands out within the room – the ability to extend plays.

“If a play breaks down, I’m able to make something happen with my legs,” Hebert said.

That mobility gives the staff another dimension to evaluate as they sort through the competition.

Learning from CJ Carr

One of the biggest advantages for Hebert this spring is the opportunity to develop behind an established starter.

Carr, who threw for 2,741 yards with 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 2025, has already proven he can operate the offense at a high level. But his influence extends beyond production.

“CJ’s a great dude,” Hebert said. “I think the biggest thing is when he does make a mistake, he’ll still be smiling all day. He doesn’t let practice affect his day.”

That steady demeanor is something Hebert is actively trying to incorporate.

“I really admire that, and I’m working on that for myself,” he added.

It’s a critical part of quarterback development. In a practice environment where reps are limited, the ability to stay even-keeled and respond to mistakes quickly can make a significant difference.

A competition built on patience

The structure of Notre Dame’s quarterback room this spring creates a unique dynamic.

With Carr taking the majority of first-team reps, opportunities for Hebert and fellow backup candidate Noah Grubbs are limited. That makes efficiency in those reps even more important.

At the same time, the timeline allows for patience.

Notre Dame doesn’t need to name a backup immediately. The competition will extend through spring and into fall camp, when incoming freshman Teddy Jarrard joins the mix.

That longer runway reinforces Hebert’s approach.

“Run your own race,” Hebert said. “Comparison is the thief of joy… really just work on yourself, and everything else will fall into place the way it’s supposed to.”

It’s a mindset that fits with how Freeman has consistently framed development within the program – focusing on internal growth rather than external pressure.

What Notre Dame needs from QB2

While the long-term competition will continue to evolve, the short-term goal is clear: identify a quarterback who can step in and operate the offense if needed.

That requires more than just upside. It requires trust.

“You’re always looking at the number two like you’re one play away from being in,” Guidugli said.

For Hebert, that means showing he can execute the offense, make sound decisions, and handle pressure – even in a limited sample size.

The physical tools are developing. The understanding of the offense is improving. And the mindset is exactly what the coaching staff wants.

The opportunity ahead

Hebert doesn’t need to win the job in March or April. He needs to keep building toward it — every rep, every practice, every incremental improvement.

In a quarterback room still taking shape behind CJ Carr, that kind of steady, process-driven approach could ultimately be what separates him. And it will benefit whoever emerges as Carr’s primary backup this season.

Because this competition isn’t just about 2026. It’s about what comes next.

It’s widely expected that Carr could have a decision to make after this season if he takes the leap many believe he’s capable of. And with Marcus Freeman making it clear he wants the next starting quarterback to come from within, the path is there.

The backup this year isn’t just one snap away from playing. He could be one year away from starting.

For Hebert, that’s the opportunity. And this spring is where it starts.