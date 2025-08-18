While Marcus Freeman’s post-scrimmage remarks on Sunday centered on the quarterback battle and Mike Denbrock’s answered even more questions about the signal callers, defensive coordinator Chris Ash made it clear his focus is on a different kind of competition — the one fueling the development and depth of Notre Dame’s highly touted defense.

Ash touched on everything from the logjam at safety to Jason Onye’s transformation up front, offering a clear sense that Notre Dame’s defense may be just as ready to set the tone in Miami as whoever ends up under center.

Quick Hits from Chris Ash’s Presser:

Safety room is “the most improved” group since spring, with four players pushing for time.

Linebackers Drayk Bowen and Jaylen Sneed stepping into leadership roles after Jack Kiser’s departure.

Jason Onye’s transformation earned praise as he locks down a bigger role at defensive tackle.

Young DBs like Dallas Golden, Cree Thomas, and Mark Zackery flashing and pushing veterans.

Transfer nickel DeVonta Smith already making a major impact.

Ash calls this “some of the most depth I’ve ever had on defense” — a key factor for Miami’s heat.

Early impressions remind him of Ohio State’s 2014 talent and depth.

Ash’s Early Impressions

Asked to compare this roster to others he’s coached, Ash pointed to national championship winning Ohio State team from 2014 as the closest parallel.

“If I was going to take this job, it was because we had some pretty good players — and we do,” Ash said. “But what you find out once you’re here is how connected they are. They study the game, they compete every day, they spend time in the film room without coaches. It’s been impressive to watch.”

Safety Room Surging

Marcus Freeman has already said that four safeties will play this fall — Adon Shuler, Jalen Stroman, Luke Talich, and Tae Johnson — and Ash reinforced just how much progress that group has made.

“It’s probably the most improved room since I’ve gotten here from the start of last spring to where we are today,” Ash said. “They have to be central communicators, and that’s really what we’re still evaluating — who can recognize things quickly, communicate loudly, and react.”

Ash specifically credited Johnson and Talich with learning the system and playing faster: “Every day they just go out there and compete. Coach Mickens is on them every single day, so they have no choice really but to get better.”

Linebackers Picking Up Where Kiser Left Off

Notre Dame’s linebacker unit was already one of the deepest on the roster, and Ash praised both the group and position coach Max Bullough for building on an already strong foundation.

“That unit is as connected as any on the football team,” Ash said. “They love each other, hang out together, and only two are going to start, but a lot of them will play. They’re smart, they’re tough, they’re dependable.”

Much of the focus has shifted to Drayk Bowen and Jaylen Sneed, who are stepping into bigger leadership roles after Jack Kiser’s departure. “They learned those lessons from great players like Jack,” Ash said. “They love football, they study the game, they play really hard. Now they’re starting to become more vocal and they’re ready to lead this defense.”

That echoed Freeman’s praise for the linebacker room in his own camp notebook, where he highlighted Bowen’s maturity and readiness to step into a starring role.

Jason Onye’s Transformation

Ash was asked about defensive tackle Jason Onye, who has been running with the first unit. What stood out to him was not just Onye’s play, but his growth.

“When I first got here, I met with every defensive player, and Jason was willing to open up and tell me what he’s gone through,” Ash explained. “Since then, he’s transformed. He shows up every day with a positive attitude, willing to work and be coached. He’s violent, he’s using his hands, he’s getting great knock-back in the run game, and he’s figuring out how to rush the passer with his ability. From where he was to where he is now — it’s really impressive.”

Onye’s rise also matches what Freeman noted about the senior defensive lineman — one of the bigger individual developments of camp so far.

Depth Everywhere in the Secondary

The safety competition isn’t the only crowded position group. Ash pointed to freshmen Dallas Golden, Cree Thomas, and Mark Zackery as youngsters showing they can push for playing time.

“They don’t say a whole lot, they just show up and work,” Ash said. “When they get their opportunities, they make the most of them. They’ve learned what the standard is here and how committed you have to be to get your opportunities.”

Veteran nickel DeVonta Smith has also stepped into a big role since transferring from Alabama. “He’s tough, violent, and competes as much as anybody we have. He’s fit right into the Notre Dame culture and will be a big part of this defense.”

For Ash, depth is both a luxury and a necessity. “This is probably some of the most depth I’ve ever had on defense,” he said. “We’re going to open the season in Miami — it’s going to be hot and muggy. Depth has to be to our advantage, and through the course of the season, injuries are going to happen. You’re only as good as your depth, and we’ve got really good depth.”

Ash’s session wasn’t dominated by quarterback talk — that was left to Freeman and Denbrock earlier this week — but it underscored the same theme: competition is everywhere on what might be the most loaded Notre Dame roster since the 1990s. While the offense waits to find out who will be leading them, the defense looks like it has the kind of depth to make an immediate statement in Miami.