Story Highlights Defense dominates: Notre Dame held Boise State to 315 total yards — just 100 rushing — and seven points in the 28–7 win.

Takeaway surge: The Irish finished +4 in turnover margin with four interceptions — two by Leonard Moore and one each by Tae Johnson and Luke Talich.

Money-down stops: The Irish limited Boise State to 6-of-15 on third down and 1-of-3 on fourth, their best situational effort of the season.

Just two weeks ago, Marcus Freeman called his defense’s performance “a low point.” On Saturday, that same group looked reborn. In front of the home crowd at Notre Dame Stadium, the Irish defense set the tone from the opening series and never let Boise State find its rhythm.

Boise finished with 315 total yards — just 100 rushing — and managed a single touchdown. Notre Dame forced four turnovers, recorded four sacks for 33 yards, and held the Broncos to 3.3 yards per carry. The result was a performance that finally matched Freeman’s offseason blueprint.

“To think about where that defense was and how they felt two weeks ago — it was a low point,” Freeman said. “To see the way they’ve stayed committed and stayed together, they’ve worked tirelessly. I’m so proud of them.”

Takeaways Tell the Story

Freeman and his staff emphasized takeaways throughout the week, and the players responded with their most opportunistic game of the season. Notre Dame intercepted four passes — two by Leonard Moore, and one each by Tae Johnson and Luke Talich — while finishing plus-four in turnover margin.

Moore’s return after missing two games with an ankle injury gave the Irish secondary a stabilizing presence and confidence in man coverage. His two interceptions set up short fields that the offense converted into touchdowns.

“It felt like we just getting our identity in check,” Moore said. “We went out there and we hooped. We played violent.”

Front Seven Finds Its Voice

Behind that confidence, the front seven produced its best showing of the year. Notre Dame logged four sacks and forced Boise State into nine third-and-long situations. Linebackers Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Drayk Bowen each contributed key pressures that disrupted the passing game.

“We’ve got a lot of guys in the linebacker room who can do a lot of things and a great defensive coordinator who schemes it up for us,” Viliamu-Asa said. “Any way that we’re able to help our D-line out, we’re willing to do it.”

Complementary Football, Finally

Freeman’s push for complementary football has been a season-long theme, and on Saturday, the defense carried the load. The offense experienced some growing pains, most notably failing on both fourth-down attempts that should have been easy scores, but the defense erased those mistakes by taking the ball away and controlling field position.

“It’s what it’s going to take to reach our full potential,” Freeman said. “Some days the offense will carry us. Other days, the defense has to take over. That’s what a team does.”

Boise converted just 6 of 15 third downs and went 1-for-3 on fourth. Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen was just 22 of 37 for 215 yards, with the four interceptions on the day.

A Young Core Growing Up Fast

Notre Dame’s turnaround isn’t being driven by veterans alone. Redshirt freshman Tae Johnson recorded his first career interception and added two tackles, continuing his rise as a ball-hawk safety. Luke Talich and Dallas Golden combined for six tackles and one interception, while Moore’s return steadied the secondary.

“He’s improving every week,” Freeman said of Johnson. “He’s a freak athlete who’s learning how to play the game.”

Identity Restored

The stat sheet told part of the story: four turnovers forced, four sacks, and seven points allowed. But the emotion told more. This was the connected, aggressive, high-energy defense Freeman envisioned when the season began — and the kind that can carry the Irish when the offense stalls.

“They’re playing together,” Freeman said. “They’re trusting each other. That’s what it looks like when all 11 are on the same page.”

For the first time all season, Notre Dame didn’t need a shootout to win. The Irish needed their defense — and it finally delivered.