Story Highlights Final: Miami 27, Notre Dame 24 (ND 0–1; UM 1–0).

66,793: Record-setting attendance at Hard Rock Stadium.

18–9–1: Notre Dame’s all-time edge over Miami after the loss.

28: Straight games with a catch for WR Malachi Fields (t-8th among active FBS).

3: Total touchdowns for QB CJ Carr in his debut (2 pass, 1 rush).

97: Receiving yards for TE Eli Raridon, a career high.

Notre Dame’s season opener in Miami Gardens turned into a missed opportunity and a frustrating start to what many hoped would be another magical run. In front of a record crowd at Hard Rock Stadium, the Irish showed a few flashes of promise — a freshman quarterback debut, a tight end breakout, and milestones for veterans — but the numbers add up to a frustrating 27–24 defeat. This one will sting for a while, with a week two bye week on the horizon, because so many of the stats tell a story of potential that wasn’t fully realized.

Big Picture Numbers

Miami deferred after winning the toss and used the momentum of a record 66,793 crowd to fuel an upset in the reconfigured stadium. Notre Dame’s long history against Miami still tilts in their favor (18–9–1 overall), but the Hurricanes continued their dominance over the Irish in Miami, handing the Irish their eighth road loss in the series (6–8–1 in Miami). The Hurricanes are undefeated at home against Notre Dame since 1977. Against the ACC, Notre Dame remains formidable (220–85–3 overall), but this one adds another frustrating mark to the road ledger (90–43–3 away from home).

Milestones & Streaks

Despite the disappointing outcome, it was a night where several Irish veterans etched their names into the program’s statistical record book.

Malachi Fields extended his streak to 28 consecutive games with a reception , tying him for the eighth-longest active run in the FBS. Fields also had a critical fumble early in the game that set up Miami with a short field. The defense held in that instance, but it was a huge early game momentum swing.

extended his streak to , tying him for the eighth-longest active run in the FBS. Fields also had a critical fumble early in the game that set up Miami with a short field. The defense held in that instance, but it was a huge early game momentum swing. Jordan Botelho suited up for his 51st career game , becoming the 19th Irish player to hit that mark. That’s five years of service, and he remains a steady veteran presence on defense. Botelho was returning from last season’s knee injury and a pectoral injusy suffered in the off-season.

suited up for his , becoming the 19th Irish player to hit that mark. That’s five years of service, and he remains a steady veteran presence on defense. Botelho was returning from last season’s knee injury and a pectoral injusy suffered in the off-season. Jeremiyah Love made his 18th consecutive start, tying Ryan Grant’s streak from 2001–04 for seventh-longest by a Notre Dame running back since 1983. Love’s consistency stands out even in a tough loss.

Notre Dame Firsts

This was a game of “firsts” — and for Notre Dame, many of those came from the young core tasked with leading the program into its next era.

CJ Carr made his first start at quarterback, throwing his first career touchdown pass (14 yards to Micah Gilbert) and later scoring his first rushing touchdown (7 yards) in the fourth quarter. Carr’s line — 221 passing yards, 2 TDs through the air, 1 on the ground — was promising, but also underscored the growing pains of a first-time starter.

made his first start at quarterback, throwing his first career touchdown pass (14 yards to Micah Gilbert) and later scoring his first rushing touchdown (7 yards) in the fourth quarter. Carr’s line — — was promising, but also underscored the growing pains of a first-time starter. Micah Gilbert grabbed his first career reception for a first down, then followed with his first touchdown catch later in the same drive. That’s efficiency.

grabbed his first career reception for a first down, then followed with his first touchdown catch later in the same drive. That’s efficiency. Other first-time starters included Guerby Lambert at right guard and Bryce Young at defensive end — both sophomores who will be leaned on heavily this season.

at right guard and at defensive end — both sophomores who will be leaned on heavily this season. Transfers and veterans making their first Notre Dame starts included WR Malachi Fields, DB DeVonta Smith, and S Jalen Stroman.

Career Highs & Breakouts

Several Irish players posted their career-best numbers in the losing effort.

Eli Raridon finally delivered the breakout game fans had been waiting for: 5 catches, 97 yards , both career highs. He looked like Notre Dame’s next tight end star. Raridon recorded a 65-yard catch and run that set up Notre Dame for its final touchdown of the game.

finally delivered the breakout game fans had been waiting for: , both career highs. He looked like Notre Dame’s next tight end star. Raridon recorded a 65-yard catch and run that set up Notre Dame for its final touchdown of the game. Micah Gilbert chipped in 2 catches, 17 yards, and his first TD — all career bests, and a statement that he belongs in the rotation.

chipped in — all career bests, and a statement that he belongs in the rotation. Boubacar Traore set a new mark with 6 tackles , and Luke Talich notched 4 tackles .

set a new mark with , and notched . CJ Carr’s final stat line for his first career action outside of 4 snaps of mop-up duty against Purdue included 19 completions, 30 attempts, 221 yards, 2 passing TDs, and 1 rushing TD.

The Bottom Line

The statistics tell a story of promise, but also of a squandered opportunity. Carr showed why Notre Dame believes in him, but also why patience will be needed. Raridon emerged as a potential game-changing tight end, but his career night wasn’t enough to flip the result. Veterans like Botelho, Fields, and Love hit meaningful milestones, but those achievements ring hollow when paired with the “L” in the standings. Despite the few positives in the box score, Notre Dame left Miami 0–1 — and that’s the only number that matters.