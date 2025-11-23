On Senior Day, Notre Dame delivered one of the most overwhelming performances in program history. The Irish scored 35 points in the first quarter, 49 in the first half, and 70 overall — the most points the program has scored in the modern era and the most since 1932. Two pick-sixes, a punt-return touchdown, and a ground game averaging nearly 14 yards per carry fueled a blowout that was over almost immediately. The Irish built a 21-0 lead in this one before the offense even took the field. It was total domination in every phase — explosive, efficient, and merciless.

Notre Dame was hunting for style points for the College Football Playoff committee, and they got just that. Here’s how the numbers tell the story of Notre Dame’s ninth win of the season.

Key Stats

70 – Points scored, the most by Notre Dame since 1932.

The Irish surpassed the modern-era record of 69 (1977 vs. Georgia Tech). It was also the most ever scored at Notre Dame Stadium.

35 – Points in the first quarter, a program record.

The previous record was 28; Notre Dame erased that in less than eight minutes. Two pick-sixes, a punt return TD, and two long touchdown runs created a 35–0 avalanche.

49 – First-half points, most since at least 1943.

Per the postgame notes, box scores from the pre-1950s are unreliable, but this is the highest-verified number in more than 80 years.

329 – Rushing yards on just 24 carries (13.7 yards per rush).

This included touchdown runs of 45, 58, 68, 30, and 25 yards. Five different players scored a rushing TD.

3 – Notre Dame defensive interceptions, including two pick-sixes.

Jalen Stroman (44 yards) and Leonard Moore (46 yards) put the game away before the offense took a second snap.

20 – Total touchdowns this season for Jeremiyah Love.

His three scores tied Jerome Bettis (1991) for the most touchdowns in a single season in school history.

171 – Rushing yards for Love on 8 carries (21.4 per carry).

He became just the third FBS player since 1996 to post 170+ yards and 3 TDs on eight or fewer carries.

2 – Special teams and defensive scores before the offense ran its third play.

Talich’s punt-return TD made it three non-offensive touchdowns in the first quarter.

10.2 – Yards per play for the Irish offense.

Notre Dame had only 39 snaps but gained 396 yards.

18:10 – Time of possession for Notre Dame.

Syracuse held the ball for 41:50… and still lost by 63.

Milestones, Firsts, and Career Highs

Jeremiyah Love climbs deeper into the record book.

Tied Jerome Bettis’ single-season TD record (20).

Reached 41 career touchdowns, moving to 3rd all-time .

. Reached 2,748 rushing yards, now 7th all-time .

. Recorded his 28th straight start , second only to Allen Pinkett’s 35.

, second only to Allen Pinkett’s 35. Logged his sixth 100-yard game of the year.



Jadarian Price stays electric.

Price’s 58-yard touchdown gave him his 14th career game scoring alongside Love — the most-ever by a Notre Dame RB duo.

Two pick-sixes. Jalen Stroman’s first career interception and touchdown. while Leonard Moore padded his resume with his first career touchdown. A third pick-six by Ethan Long was erased by a Donovan Hinish roughing the passer. Notre Dame now has 20 interceptions on the season, among the most in the country.

Ethan Long’s first career interception.

His third-quarter pick capped the Irish’s fifth takeaway of the day.

Special teams fireworks.

Luke Talich scored the fourth Notre Dame special teams touchdown of the season with his 22-yard punt return.

Career highs.

Jason Onye : 6 tackles (career high).

: 6 tackles (career high). Kenny Minchey : Career-high 59 rushing yards and first rushing TD.

: Career-high 59 rushing yards and first rushing TD. Leo Scheidler: First career receptions.

Jordan Botelho’s 61st appearance.

He is now tied for sixth all-time in Notre Dame career games played.

Positive Trends

A historic explosion of non-offensive scoring.

Notre Dame scored three non-offensive touchdowns in the first 12 minutes — two pick-sixes and a punt return. The last time Notre Dame opened a game with three straight non-offensive TDs? 2002 vs. Purdue (per game notes).

Run game at maximum efficiency.

Notre Dame posted:

Love: 171 yards on 8 carries

Price: 70 yards on 4 carries

Minchey: 59 yards on 2 carries

Williams: 39 yards on 3 carries

Defensive disruption everywhere.

The Irish produced:

3 interceptions

5 sacks

15 TFLs

Just 2.6 yards per play allowed

Red-zone perfection.

Notre Dame went 2-for-2 inside the red zone — a welcome change after recent struggles.

Negative Trends

There really weren’t many. In a 70–7 win, the list is short:

Team Notes

Notre Dame’s 20th consecutive sellout at Notre Dame Stadium.

at Notre Dame Stadium. Irish are now 10–0 vs. ACC opponents at home under Freeman.

vs. ACC opponents at home under Freeman. Freeman improves to 16–2 vs. ACC opponents overall.

vs. ACC opponents overall. Notre Dame now leads the all-time series vs. Syracuse 9–3.

32 seniors were honored before the game.



Final Word

Notre Dame didn’t just beat Syracuse — it buried them under an avalanche of explosive plays, takeaways, and historic scoring. This was the most dominant complete-team performance of the Marcus Freeman era, fueled equally by veteran playmakers, emerging young stars, and a defense that turned every mistake into points.

If Notre Dame was looking to make a statement that they are one of the best teams in the country heading into the final week of the regular season, this was it. The Irish looked fast, physical, hungry, and in total command from start to finish. With a playoff bid still on the line, this was exactly the version of Notre Dame they needed to unleash.