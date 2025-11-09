On a cold, rain-turned-snow night in South Bend, Notre Dame played one of its cleanest and most dominant game of the Marcus Freeman era. The Irish rolled to 502 total yards, scored touchdowns on seven of nine possessions, and didn’t commit a single penalty — something no Notre Dame team had done since 1997. C.J. Carr was nearly flawless, the backfield was explosive, and the defense suffocated Navy’s triple-option for four quarters.

Here’s how the numbers tell the story of Notre Dame’s seventh win of the season.

Key Stats

502 – Total yards of offense.

Notre Dame posted its second 500-yard game of the season, piling up 249 on the ground and 253 through the air.

0 – Penalties.

The Irish weren’t flagged once — matching the school record and marking the first penalty-free game since a 1997 win at LSU.

30:37 – Time of possession.

Despite Navy’s run-heavy offense, Notre Dame held the ball longer and averaged 8.8 yards per play to the Midshipmen’s 4.1.

7 – Touchdowns on nine drives.

The Irish scored touchdowns on seven of their nine offensive possessions and converted 7-of-10 on third down.

13-of-16 – CJ Carr’s accuracy line.

Carr was sharp in limited work, completing 13 of 16 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. His 16 completions went to eight different receivers.

8 – 40-yard completions for Carr this season.

Carr’s 52-yard strike to Malachi Fields in the first quarter was his eighth 40-plus yard completion of the year — the most ever by a Notre Dame freshman quarterback.

249 – Rushing yards on 38 attempts.

Four Irish players topped 40 yards, led by Jeremiyah Love’s 94 yards and two touchdowns. Notre Dame averaged 6.6 yards per carry as a team.

Milestones, Firsts, and Career Highs

Jeremiyah Love climbs the record book.

Love scored twice and rushed for 94 yards, moving to fifth on Notre Dame’s all-time touchdown list (37) and sixth in career rushing touchdowns (31). His 26th consecutive start also ranks second in program history behind Allen Pinkett’s 35.

Aneyas Williams’ breakout.

The sophomore running back recorded a career-best 72 yards — all on one fourth-quarter drive — punctuated by a 54-yard touchdown run.

Backfield history.

Love and Jadarian Price each ran for touchdowns, marking the 12th game they’ve scored together and the sixth time this season — the most by any running back duo in Notre Dame history.

Malachi Fields keeps streaking.

Fields’ 52-yard catch on Notre Dame’s opening drive extended his reception streak to 36 consecutive games, one of the nation’s longest active runs.

New contributions.

True freshman receiver Jerome Bettis Jr. made his first career appearance and reception, while tight end transfer Ty Washington hauled in his first touchdown as an Irish player.

Botelho’s climb continues.

Jordan Botelho appeared in his 59th game, tying D.J. Brown (2019–23) for seventh on Notre Dame’s all-time list.

Defensive breakout for Ausberry.

Sophomore linebacker Jaiden Ausberry posted a career-high eight tackles, including a sack, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Positive Trends

Efficiency across the board.

Notre Dame finished with 23 first downs, no turnovers, and touchdowns on seven of nine drives. The Irish were perfect in red-zone touchdowns (4-of-4) before kneeling out the final possession.

Offensive balance.

Carr and Minchey combined to go 16-for-19 passing, while the run game produced four scores and averaged 6.6 yards per carry.

Defensive control.

Facing Navy’s option, Notre Dame allowed just 22 passing yards and one offensive touchdown. The Irish added two sacks and five tackles for loss.

Special teams perfection.

Erik Schmidt kicked off eight times — all for touchbacks — and converted all seven PATs despite difficult weather.

Discipline and execution.

No turnovers. No penalties. Just methodical, balanced football in the worst conditions of the year.

Negative Trends

Slow start against the option.

Navy opened with a 53-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7, the lone moment of defensive misstep. The Midshipmen also scored on a field goal before halftime, thanks to a 41-yard scramble by Braxston Woodson, making it slightly uncomfortable at halftime (21-10).

Limited return game.

With conditions dictating field position, Notre Dame’s only two kickoff returns went for a combined 26 yards.

Team Notes

Attendance: 77,622 — the 19th-consecutive sellout at Notre Dame Stadium and 24th in 26 home games under Marcus Freeman.

Series history: Notre Dame improved to 84-13-1 all-time against Navy and 33-5-0 in Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame improved to 84-13-1 all-time against Navy and 33-5-0 in Notre Dame Stadium. Freeman vs. Navy: Now 4-0 against the Midshipmen.

Now 4-0 against the Midshipmen. Home dominance: The Irish improved to 533-133-13 all-time at Notre Dame Stadium.

Final Word

Notre Dame’s 49–10 dismantling of Navy was as complete as it gets. The Irish executed with precision, played clean football, and dominated on both sides of the ball. In a season that’s had its share of uneven performances, this one stood out for its balance, discipline, and efficiency — the kind of performance Marcus Freeman can point to as the blueprint for November football.