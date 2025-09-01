Story Highlights Carr: “Tonight wasn’t good enough, out of me specifically.”

Notre Dame’s 27–24 loss at Miami was a baptism by fire for freshman quarterback CJ Carr. Making his first career start against a top-ten opponent on the road, Carr accounted for three touchdowns and nearly pulled off a late rally. But in the aftermath, he didn’t make excuses.

“I think tonight wasn’t good enough, out of me specifically,” Carr said. “We got to be able to get better. My dad always says the only way to get rid of a loss is with a win.”

Carr’s words captured both the frustration and the promise of his debut. He finished 19-of-30 for 221 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception while also rushing for a 7-yard score that tied the game late. Yet, for every highlight, there was a reminder of how much he still has to learn.

Settling Into the Game

Carr admitted the early moments were about getting comfortable. Notre Dame managed just 42 total yards in the first quarter and didn’t score until midway through the second.

“I think it was just getting comfortable with being out there with those guys for the first time,” Carr said. “Thought we did a good job in the second half of putting drives together. Next week, we need to start faster and be able to put those drives together earlier.”

That slow start proved costly. Miami built a 14–7 halftime lead and stretched it to 21–7 early in the third quarter.

Backyard Football to Micah Gilbert

Carr’s first touchdown pass was a glimpse of why Notre Dame coaches are so high on him. Flushed from the pocket and running backward, he spun away from pressure and found fellow sophomore Micah Gilbert in the end zone for a 7-yard score.

“We had a 3×1 set with two tight ends to the field,” Carr explained. “They were playing some sort of middle field open coverage. Felt backside pressure, just tried to make a guy miss, did it, and Micah Gilbert made a great catch, great effort to get open in the end zone.”

Even head coach Marcus Freeman admitted he thought Carr should have just thrown it away. “Throw it away. Throw it away. Throw it away. I was like, throw it away. And then, oh, great job.”

It was one of those moments where raw talent overcame shaky design.

Using His Legs

Carr’s stat line included 11 rush attempts, though three were sacks. He still managed a critical 7-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24.

“Whenever my number’s called to run, that’s what we got to do to win the game,” Carr said. “I think it helped us tonight.”

That dual-threat ability was on display on a third-quarter drive when Carr picked up a first down with a 13-yard scramble, then connected with Malachi Fields for 26 yards on the next play. Those moments kept the Irish within striking distance even when the offense sputtered elsewhere.

The Costly Interception

The turning point came midway through the fourth quarter. After Notre Dame had closed to 21–14, Carr kept an RPO and tried to fit a ball into traffic. It was tipped and intercepted at the Irish 40 by Rueben Bain Jr., setting up a Miami field goal that pushed the lead back to 10.

“On the pick, I should have just given [Jeremiyah Love] the ball,” Carr admitted. “Cost us a big play. Just got to keep growing.”

It was a rookie mistake that underscored Freeman’s own comment: sometimes the staff has to “take away the read and just hand the ball to your running backs.”

The Big Play to Raridon

Carr’s best throw of the night came with the game slipping away. Trailing 24–17 with under five minutes left, he stood in the pocket and fired deep to a wide-open Eli Raridon who got behind the Miami defense for a 65-yard gain. Raridon finished with a career-best 5 catches for 97 yards.

That connection set up Carr’s rushing touchdown to tie the game at 24. For a moment, it looked like his debut might end in glory at that point. Instead, Miami answered with a 47-yard field goal in the final minute to win it.

Taking Accountability

Carr didn’t hide behind the close finish. He put the focus squarely on himself.

“We attack it tonight. We attack it tomorrow,” he said. “Tonight wasn’t good enough, out of me specifically. We’ve got to be able to get better.”

Pregame, Carr said he tried to soak in the moment. “I think it’s a blessing to be where we are,” he reflected. “It was a great atmosphere, great opportunity. Now we just got to be able to get over the hump of winning.”

Moving Forward

For a freshman quarterback making his first start, Carr showed why Notre Dame has placed its future in his hands. He was poised in the fourth quarter, fearless in taking shots, and candid afterward about his mistakes. But the unavoidable growing pains were real: a slow start, an interception at the worst time, and an offense that never fully found balance. His coaches also did him no favors with an unimaginative game plan that ended up taking the ball out of Notre Dame’s best players’ hands.

The bye week gives Carr and the Irish a chance to regroup. If his words match his actions, improvement will come quickly. “The only way to get rid of a loss is with a win,” Carr said. That’s the challenge ahead.