Story Highlights Notre Dame recorded just one sack (Boubacar Traore for –7 yards) all night.

Miami QB Carson Beck threw for 205 yards and 2 TDs with no interceptions.

Hurricanes rushed for 119 yards on 38 carries (3.1 YPC) but consistently moved the chains.

Miami held the ball for nearly 34 minutes; Notre Dame had just 26.

Freeman: “You’re not going to be really successful on defense if you can’t get pressure on the quarterback with four-man rushes.”

The defensive line failed to deliver in the game’s biggest moments, including a 12-play TD drive in the third quarter and the final game-winning field goal drive.

Notre Dame went to Miami hoping its defensive line would anchor the team the way Marcus Freeman has always envisioned and the way it did in 2024 when the Irish won a program record 14 games. Instead, the Irish front was largely neutralized in a 27–24 loss, managing just a single sack and rarely affecting Miami quarterback Carson Beck. The Hurricanes controlled the trenches in key moments, and Freeman didn’t hide his disappointment afterward.

“My expectation for that unit is to dominate the game in the run and the pass, put pressure on the quarterback and stop the run,” Freeman said. “Credit to Miami, we weren’t able to do that.”

No Pressure on Carson Beck

Notre Dame’s inability to make Beck uncomfortable defined the game. The Miami quarterback dropped back 31 times, completed 20 passes, and wasn’t picked off once. The Irish front managed just one sack, and most of Beck’s throws came with clean pockets. In total, Notre Dame registered 11 pressures as a team, but hit Beck just three times including the lone sack from Boubacar Traore.

“They were protecting,” Freeman said bluntly. “We got to be better with our four-man rushes. If we need to blitz five, we will, but you’re not going to be really successful on defense if you can’t get pressure on the quarterback with four-man rushes.”

With time to survey, Beck hit Malachi Toney for six catches and 82 yards and CJ Daniels for five grabs, including a ridiculous 20-yard touchdown just before halftime. Miami finished with 12 passing first downs — too many against a secondary left exposed without consistent help from the front.

When Notre Dame blitzed Beck he was 6 of 13 for 62 yards with a TD. When he wasn’t blitzed he was 14 of 17 for 143 yards with a TD.

Run Defense Couldn’t Set the Tone

Statistically, Miami’s run game didn’t look overwhelming: 119 yards on 38 attempts for 3.1 yards per carry. But the timing of those runs hurt. Mark Fletcher Jr. churned out 66 yards on 15 carries, and CharMar Brown added 54 yards and the third-quarter touchdown that gave Miami a 21–7 lead.

The Hurricanes used those runs to control possession. Miami dominated time of possession 34:00 to 26:00, including a 12-play, 75-yard drive in the third quarter where Notre Dame’s line was pushed backward repeatedly before Brown powered in from five yards out.

“I want the defensive line to be more dominant,” Freeman said. “My expectation is to dominate the game in the run and the pass. Credit to Miami, we weren’t able to do that.”

Missed Chances in Big Moments

The Irish defensive front was most glaringly absent in the fourth quarter, when stops were needed most. After Carr tied the game at 24 with just over three minutes left, Miami calmly marched 46 yards in 10 plays, setting up Carter Davis’ 47-yard game-winning field goal. On that drive, Beck wasn’t pressured once, and Miami mixed in enough runs to stay ahead of schedule.

Earlier in the half, after Carr’s interception at Notre Dame’s 40, the Hurricanes gained eight yards on the ground to set up another Davis field goal that extended the lead to 24–14. Both times, the defensive line failed to produce the kind of negative plays that became commonplace a year ago.

Notre Dame’s lone sack came from sophomore end Boubacar Traore in the fourth quarter, a bright spot but one that stood alone. Too often, Beck had time to work through his reads, and Miami’s backs found small but steady gains between the tackles.

Freeman’s Frustration

Freeman’s words after the game cut to the heart of the issue.

“My expectation for that unit is to dominate the game in the run and the pass, put pressure on the quarterback and stop the run,” he said. “Credit to Miami, we weren’t able to do that. But that’s my expectation for those guys.”

For a coach who has repeatedly said Notre Dame is a “line-driven program,” Saturday night’s performance was unacceptable. Miami dictated play in the trenches, and the Irish defense never imposed its will.

Moving Forward

The defensive line was supposed to be a strength of this Notre Dame team, but in the opener, it was a liability. Miami’s plan was simple: keep Beck upright, feed Fletcher and Brown, and force the Irish to win with coverage alone. It worked.

Without pressure from the front four, Beck picked apart the defense. Without push in the middle, Miami sustained drives and controlled tempo. Against elite competition, Notre Dame won’t win if the defensive line plays this passively.

The bye week gives Freeman and defensive coordinator Chris Ash time to reassess. Whether through rotation changes, more aggressive blitzing, or simply better execution, Notre Dame’s front has to be the difference — not the weakness.

As Freeman made clear, the standard isn’t just competence up front. “Dominate the game,” he said. The Irish have a long way to go to reach that level.