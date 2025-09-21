Story Highlights Notre Dame rushed for 254 yards on 43 carries (5.9 avg) and scored five rushing touchdowns against Purdue

Jadarian Price ran 9 times for 74 yards and 3 TDs, plus a 100-yard kickoff return TD

Jeremiyah Love carried 19 times for 157 yards and 2 scores, including a 46-yard touchdown burst

Freshman QB CJ Carr went 10-of-12 for 223 yards and 2 TDs, thriving off play-action and balance

Irish offense finished with 535 total yards, 8.5 yards per play, 32:00 possession, and 6-of-10 on 3rd downs.

Notre Dame’s win over Purdue wasn’t just about fireworks in the passing game or a few explosive plays — it was about a backfield that set the tone all night. The Irish running backs rotated seamlessly, piling up yards, finishing drives in the end zone, and showing the kind of unselfish approach Marcus Freeman has been preaching since the start of the season.

The box score tells the story. Notre Dame rushed for 254 yards on 43 attempts (5.9 per carry) and scored five touchdowns on the ground. Three different players found the end zone, and the Irish finished with 13 rushing first downs while holding the ball for 32 minutes.

A room built on “we,” not “me”

Jadarian Price needed only nine carries to make a major impact on Saturday, finishing with 74 yards and three touchdowns. He also broke the game open with a 100-yard kickoff return that stunned Purdue’s special teams unit and flipped momentum for good. Marcus Freeman pointed to Price’s mentality as much as his production.

“Yes, he’s talented, but he is the most unselfish individual,” Freeman said. “That guy could have the ball, be on the field every single play. But what does he do? ‘Coach, if you want J Love in there, put him in there. When I get my opportunity, I’m going to make the most of it,’” Freeman said after the game. “If we have a team of unselfish individuals like that and they continue to commit and sacrifice, we will be pretty special.”

Jeremiyah Love shouldered the heavier load, rushing 19 times for 157 yards and two scores. His 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was one of the highlights of the night, showcasing both his burst and the Irish receivers sealing blocks downfield. Freeman credited that play to a team effort.

“We really did a good job perimeter blocking today,” he said. “And that’s detrimental to a defense. For our offense to do that and hand the ball to the official is something I’m real proud of. They put a lot of work into it, and we’re going to have to be able to do that if we want to have success this season.”

The third quarter surge

Notre Dame’s dominance after halftime was built on the backfield’s rhythm. The Irish scored 21 points in the third quarter alone, fueled by Love’s long run and Price’s steady finishing ability in the red zone. Each drive seemed to feature a different back making a key play — Love exploding on the edge, Price plunging through short-yardage traffic, or even quarterback CJ Carr keeping the ball just long enough to freeze Purdue’s linebackers.

That versatility made the Irish impossible to defend. Purdue didn’t have the depth to hold up against a constant rotation of fresh legs, and by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Boilermakers’ front seven was visibly gassed.

How the ground game lifts everything else

The running game opened the door for CJ Carr to operate at his most efficient to date. With Purdue forced to respect the backs, Carr went 10-of-12 for 223 yards and two touchdowns, hitting on deep shots to Malachai Fields and Jordan Faison and quick rhythm throws alike. Freeman said the complementary football was exactly what the staff envisioned.

“When you can run the ball the way we did, it makes life easier for a quarterback,” he said. “CJ is ultra-competitive, and he prepares like crazy. But he also trusts that if he hands it off, those guys are going to get it done. That’s a big deal for a young quarterback.”

Carr’s stat line may look clean, but it’s the efficiency that stands out. Notre Dame averaged 22.3 yards per completion, and his 66-yard strike came directly off a play-action look that Purdue’s defense bit on. That sequence was a textbook example of how the run game fuels everything else.

Culture shows up in the details

Freeman made clear that what impressed him most wasn’t the numbers, but the way the backs embraced roles that don’t show up in the box score.

“It’s not just the touchdowns,” he said. “It’s the unselfishness. It’s pass protection. It’s finishing blocks. It’s understanding that everything matters. Those are the things that make us a better football team.”

That culture was evident in the little things. Price gave maximum effort as a gunner on special teams. Love picked up a blitz that bought Carr enough time to hit a third-down completion. Each back celebrated the other’s success, a small but telling sign of the buy-in Freeman has emphasized since the spring.

Building on past backfields

Notre Dame has a recent tradition of standout backs — from Kyren Williams carrying the Irish in 2020–21 to Audric Estimé’s bruising style in 2022–23. But this year, like last year, feels different. Instead of one workhorse, Freeman has leaned on a committee where no one’s ego gets in the way. Price and Love split touches without complaint, and the result is a group that’s harder to scout and fresher late in games. Notre Dame hasn’t had a backfield with this much firepower since Reggie Brooks and Jerome Bettis formed a similar duo for the Irish back in 1992.

That balance could prove vital as the season wears on. Unlike past years, when defenses could key on a single runner, opposing coordinators now have to prepare for multiple styles. Love’s open-field speed and Price’s knack for finishing around the goal line give Notre Dame answers in any situation.

The takeaway

Notre Dame’s defense still has a ton ssues to iron out, but the offense is finding its identity through the backfield. Price’s ability to deliver in limited touches, Love’s explosiveness with a heavy workload, and the group’s willingness to sacrifice have made the Irish dangerous in multiple ways. The passing game developing as fast as it is along with Notre Dame’s explosive rushing attack has the looks of a playoff-caliber offense.

“Everybody wants to talk about the quarterback or the big plays,” Freeman said. “But for me, it’s about a group of guys who do the dirty work, who don’t care who gets the credit, and who keep moving the ball forward. That’s how you build a winning team.”

Against Purdue, it was clear: the Irish backfield isn’t just producing yards and points. It’s setting the tone for the entire season. Now if only the defense could follow suit.