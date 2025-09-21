Notre Dame’s 56–30 win over Purdue was filled with momentum-shifting plays that showed just how dangerous this Irish team can be when it finds its rhythm. Jadarian Price electrified the stadium with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown, while Jeremiyah Love ripped through the Boilermakers’ defense for a 46-yard score as part of his 157-yard night. Freshman quarterback CJ Carr was nearly flawless, connecting on 10 of 12 passes for 223 yards, including a 66-yard strike that had the home crowd roaring. And on defense, Dallas Golden delivered a key interception as the young secondary continues to grow into its role. Watch the full highlight reel to see every big play that earned Notre Dame their first victory of the season.