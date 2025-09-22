Story Highlights Marcus Freeman said Sunday’s defensive staff meeting “wasn’t comfortable, and I didn’t want it to be comfortable.”

Marcus Freeman didn’t mince words in his weekly press conference. Even after securing Notre Dame’s first win of the season, the head coach spent much of his time addressing the same topic that has dominated the early weeks of 2025: a defense that looks nothing like the unit that carried the Irish to last year’s National Championship Game.

The clearest sign of Freeman’s frustration came when he described a Sunday meeting with his defensive staff.

“It wasn’t comfortable, and I didn’t want it to be comfortable,” Freeman said. “We got one of two options. We’re going to do this and get our guys better and believe in what we’re doing, or we’ll separate. And if we separate, it’s not going to be good for anybody.”

That blunt assessment set the tone. Freeman knows the defense is under fire. He’s heard the calls for change, but instead of scapegoating assistants or play-calling, he is forcing his staff to confront the failures head-on.

The Meeting Nobody Wanted

Notre Dame’s defense has looked leaky in each of the first three games, surrendering explosive plays in bunches. The second quarters against Miami, Texas A&M, and Purdue all spiraled the same way: missed tackles, blown coverages, and quarterbacks extending plays.

Freeman admitted he wanted his assistants to feel the pressure just as much as the players.

“We got to make sure in our football facility that we’re not pointing a finger at a call. We’re not pointing a finger at, if he would have called something else. We’re pointing a finger at ourselves — what am I not doing to execute this call the right way?”

The “fight or flight” message was unmistakable. Either coaches and players buy into correcting the issues with urgency, or they risk a fractured locker room and a wasted season.

Execution, Not Play-Calling

If Irish fans expected Freeman to waver on Chris Ash’s role as defensive play caller, they were disappointed. At least for now. Freeman doubled down on his belief that the problems stem from fundamentals and buy-in, not bad play design.

“It’s not what we’re calling at this time or why we’re calling it. It’s why aren’t we executing,” he said. “It still starts with a buy-in. Everybody’s got to believe that we have the answers. It’s not Marcus Freeman should be calling the defense. We have the answers. We got to all buy in and execute this the right way.”

That stance won’t calm critics, but it’s consistent. Freeman has been adamant since Week One that the breakdowns come from poor tackling, bad technique in man coverage, and lack of discipline in pass rush lanes. The Sunday meeting wasn’t about drawing up new plays; it was about demanding accountability.

Buying In vs. Outside Noise

The challenge now, Freeman said, is insulating his players from the noise outside the building. After back-to-back weeks of defensive meltdowns, social media and talk shows have been quick to pin the blame on Ash or specific position groups. Freeman is determined to prevent that finger-pointing from taking root inside the locker room.

“Outside of the football facility, somebody’s got to take blame. That’s our world. They’re hearing that. We got to make sure the minute they walk in here, it’s, hold on. We’re not pointing the finger at one person, one player, one coach. We’re pointing a finger at ourselves to say we’re going to do whatever it takes to get this thing fixed.”

That message fits the larger culture Freeman has tried to build at Notre Dame. But three games in, it’s clear this is the biggest test yet of that philosophy.

Arkansas Looms

The timing couldn’t be tougher. Arkansas comes in with a 2–2 record, but Freeman was quick to point out they could easily be 4–0.

“They’re a top-five offense in the country,” Freeman said. “The challenge for the defense doesn’t get any easier.”

Quarterback Taylen Green brings the kind of dual-threat ability that has tormented Notre Dame in recent weeks. Freeman specifically called out the need to prevent vertical escapes through the B-gap and stressed that simply spying the quarterback isn’t the answer.

That means the Irish will need discipline in their rush lanes, sharper tackling, and better communication in the secondary — all the areas Freeman hammered in his opening statement.

What Comes Next

Freeman’s press conference made one thing clear: he knows the defense is at a crossroads. By leaning into uncomfortable meetings, calling out the need for buy-in, and defending his coordinator, he is betting that culture and accountability will fix the problems faster than wholesale changes.

“During tough times there are two options: fight or flight,” Freeman said. “The guys that flight blame other people. The fight mode is, call man again. I promise you my man’s not going to catch the ball. I’m going to play with the right technique and refuse to let my man catch the ball.”

For Notre Dame fans, that message may sound familiar. The question now is whether his players — and his assistants — will fight with him. Saturday in Fayetteville will be the first test of whether an “uncomfortable” meeting sparks real progress or just more frustration.