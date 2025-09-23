After three games, Notre Dame was able to finally secure its first win of the season by derailing the Purdue Boilermakers. Both teams exchanged tracks early on before the Irish’s talented freight train won the head-on collision 56–30. Purdue’s offense came out with a ton of steam in the first half, scoring 23 points before being shut out during the third quarter and adding just seven more points against the Notre Dame reserves in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Notre Dame offense put on a show by scoring 56 points in the first three quarters before calling off the dogs to end the game.

Next up for Notre Dame is Arkansas. A win against the Razorbacks would get the Irish back to .500 on the season, but perhaps more importantly, it would keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Arkansas is promoting Saturday’s game as a “Stripe Out,” where fans are asked to wear alternating red and white by section to create a striped effect throughout Razorback Stadium. The themed atmosphere underscores just how much emphasis the Razorbacks are putting on their matchup with Notre Dame.

Below are some of the key matchups to look out for on Saturday afternoon:

Arkansas Wide Receivers vs. Notre Dame Secondary

It is apparent that Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green’s favorite target is wide receiver O’Mega Blake, as he is averaging six catches per game. However, when he’s looking for an explosive play, he looks for Rohan Jones. In three games, Jones has had receptions for 41, 21, and 62 yards respectively. In similar fashion, wideout Jaden Platt has caught eight passes for almost 18 yards per catch (YPC).

The trio will be facing a Notre Dame secondary that is dealing with injuries, including its preseason All-American cornerback Leonard Moore, who missed last week’s game against Purdue. Alabama transfer nickel cornerback DeVonta Smith also missed last week’s game. Smith is probable against Arkansas, but Moore is still listed as questionable. Edge: Arkansas

QB CJ Carr vs. Arkansas Secondary

After watching CJ Carr play in just his first three college starts, it is hard to imagine how there was ever a quarterback competition this past offseason, as the redshirt freshman has been fantastic. Against Purdue, he attempted only 12 passes but completed 10 of them for 223 yards and two touchdowns. On the first play of the game from scrimmage for Notre Dame, Carr connected with wide receiver Malachi Fields for a 66-yard touchdown pass.

Carr should be able to showcase a similar performance this upcoming weekend at Arkansas, as he’ll be facing a team ranked 51st in pass efficiency defense. This same pass defense surrendered 353 yards passing to Ole Miss’s backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss during week three. Edge: Notre Dame

QB Taylen Green vs. Notre Dame Defense

Not to be outdone by the poor Arkansas secondary, Notre Dame’s pass defense has been atrocious. The Irish’s pass defenders come into this game ranked 103rd in pass efficiency. Notre Dame allowed Purdue’s offense to throw for over 300 yards. That comes on the heels of allowing Texas A&M’s quarterback Marcel Reed to throw for 360 yards one week prior. Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green has passed for over 300 yards in three of the Razorbacks’ four games so far this season.

To add another layer to his arsenal, the 6’6”, 230-pound quarterback is also the team’s leading rusher. He’s rushed for over 100 yards in two of Arkansas’ four games. On the season, he’s carried the ball 44 times for 360 yards (8.2 yards per carry, YPC) and two touchdowns. He’ll be running against a Notre Dame run defense that ranks 47th, including 104th in total defense. Edge: Arkansas

Notre Dame Running Backs vs. Arkansas Defense

Through four games, it is difficult for anyone on Notre Dame’s roster to claim they’ve outperformed quarterback CJ Carr, but against Purdue, running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price certainly made their case. Love carried the ball 14 times for 157 yards (8.3 YPC) and two touchdowns. Price added nine carries for 74 yards (8.2 YPC) and three touchdowns. Price topped it all off with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

The dynamic duo will be facing a Razorbacks defense that ranks 87th against the run. Last weekend, the Arkansas defense allowed Memphis to rush for 290 yards on 41 carries (7.1 YPC), including three touchdowns. Edge: Notre Dame

Momentum: Notre Dame vs. Arkansas

Like Notre Dame, Arkansas has two losses. What makes the losses similar is how the teams lost their games. Both teams suffered from self-inflicted wounds, which has them feeling like those were games they should have won. What makes the losses different is that Notre Dame lost to two top-10 opponents by a combined four points, while Arkansas lost to a non–Power Four program last weekend in Memphis. The Razorbacks’ loss to Memphis likely eliminated them from any chance at making the College Football Playoff. So, it shouldn’t take long to notice if any of the Razorbacks’ players have already checked out on the season because of it.

Conversely, there’s still hope on the Notre Dame sideline. The Irish are currently ranked 22nd in the country, and a win at Arkansas would increase their stock even more. For the most part, the Notre Dame players still have all their team goals available in front of them. Edge: Notre Dame