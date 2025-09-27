Notre Dame steamrolled Arkansas 56–13, turning their first-ever trip to Fayetteville into a statement win. CJ Carr and the Irish offense scored touchdowns on eight of their first nine possessions, while the defense forced two turnovers and shut out the Razorbacks in the second half.

Game Highlights & Key Stats:

Final Score: Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13

Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13 CJ Carr : 22/30, 4 TD (ties ND freshman record)

: 22/30, 4 TD (ties ND freshman record) Jeremiyah Love : rushing & receiving touchdowns

: rushing & receiving touchdowns Jadarian Price : touchdowns on the ground and through the air

: touchdowns on the ground and through the air Jordan Faison : 189 receiving yards

: 189 receiving yards Total Yards: ND 641 – ARK 365

ND 641 – ARK 365 1st Downs: ND 32 – ARK 15

ND 32 – ARK 15 Turnovers: ND 0 – ARK 2

The Irish improve to 2-2 and now shift focus to the heart of the season with momentum on both sides of the ball.