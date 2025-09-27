Notre Dame steamrolled Arkansas 56–13, turning their first-ever trip to Fayetteville into a statement win. CJ Carr and the Irish offense scored touchdowns on eight of their first nine possessions, while the defense forced two turnovers and shut out the Razorbacks in the second half.
Game Highlights & Key Stats:
- Final Score: Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13
- CJ Carr: 22/30, 4 TD (ties ND freshman record)
- Jeremiyah Love: rushing & receiving touchdowns
- Jadarian Price: touchdowns on the ground and through the air
- Jordan Faison: 189 receiving yards
- Total Yards: ND 641 – ARK 365
- 1st Downs: ND 32 – ARK 15
- Turnovers: ND 0 – ARK 2
The Irish improve to 2-2 and now shift focus to the heart of the season with momentum on both sides of the ball.