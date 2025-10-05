Story Highlights Carr faces first real adversity: The freshman quarterback admitted the Irish “didn’t execute to the level we know we can” despite posting 441 yards of offense.

CJ Carr’s first few weeks as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback were defined by rhythm and fireworks. Against Boise State, they were replaced by grit and frustration — and, according to Marcus Freeman, that’s exactly what this offense needed.

“It wasn’t perfect,” Freeman said. “They’re pissed. They’re upset because they’re competitors and they want to be perfect. That’s how I expect them to respond. When you get upset, you understand there are answers.”

Carr admitted afterward that the Irish offense didn’t operate at the level it expects of itself. Notre Dame produced 389 yards of total offense but committed 11 penalties for 112 yards, missed two fourth-down attempts, and let several scoring chances slip away.

“I don’t know if it was necessarily that it was hard,” Carr said. “We didn’t execute to the level that we know we can. There were plays all over the field that we could have made. I thought we kind of let them off the hook. When we’re playing Notre Dame offense, it’s hard to stop us — and we just didn’t do it to that level today.”

Adjusting on the Fly

Boise’s disciplined front made Carr earn everything. For the first time since the opener, the freshman had to manage a game rather than control it.

Yet his poise never wavered, particularly on the touchdown to Will Pauling that gave Notre Dame early control. The play, a check out of a bad run look, showcased Carr’s growing command.

“It was man coverage,” he explained. “We had a run called that wasn’t good for the box look. So we checked to a slot fade to Will. You just have to put it high and outside where he can get it and the DB can’t — and Will made a heck of a play.”

Carr finished 15-of-23 for 189 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and, for the second straight week, wasn’t sacked. It was an efficient but understated performance that reflected maturity and restraint more than flash.

Trusting the Protection

“It’s the difference,” Carr said. “Those guys up front battle for me and the whole offense every play of the game. I’m just grateful to have those big guys up there.”

Notre Dame’s offensive line was again rock solid, allowing zero sacks and controlling the tempo late as the Irish closed the game on the ground. The unit’s steady protection has become the foundation of Carr’s comfort in the pocket — and a reason Notre Dame hasn’t turned the ball over in back-to-back weeks.

“Protecting the quarterback and taking care of the football — that’s the foundation of what we do,” Freeman said. “We can build from there.”

Carr showed tremendous growth in changing protections in this one as well. Even a play that will get shown as maybe his worst throw in a Notre Dame uniform, Carr started the play changing protection, moving Jeremiyah Love into better position pre-snap for the pressure look from Boise State. The play was an ill-fated 4th and 8 in the second quarter, where Carr had Will Pauling down the seam for maybe his easiest touchdown pass of the season. Instead, Carr fired it way out in front of Pauling for an incompletion. It was one of the most frustrating plays of a frustrating half for the Irish. Still, even with his misfire, seeing Carr already comfortable enough to change the protections is huge for a redshirt freshman in his fifth career start.

Running Game Keeps Rolling

When the passing game stalled, Notre Dame’s running backs picked up the slack. Jeremiah Love and Jadarian Price combined for 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, further cementing their status as the best backfield tandem in college football.

“When you have the two best running backs in the country, it’s hard to be wrong in the run game,” Carr said with a grin. “Sometimes the play isn’t blocked perfectly or we don’t have the perfect call. On a normal day that’s a three-yard gain, but with those guys, it’s seven — or JD’s breaking the last one for 90.”

Love led the way with 103 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Price added 83 yards and a 49-yard score that broke the game open in the second half. Price also credited the receivers for helping spring the run game. “When you do your job and sacrifice for the team, your time comes too,” he said. “Our receivers are blocking their tails off.”

Freeman Wants Execution, Not Style Points

For all the production, Freeman’s postgame tone wasn’t celebratory. He pointed to the penalties and stalled drives as evidence that the Irish still have a long way to go.

“We have to execute when it matters most,” he said. “But I’d rather be fixing things after a win than talking about missed opportunities in a loss.”

Carr agreed. “We’re just continuing to stack wins,” he said. “It’s great to have three straight, but we know we left a lot out there.”

Still, the growth was clear. Carr now has 11 touchdowns to two interceptions on the season (and a 12th TD on the ground), and his ability to control the game without forcing throws showed progress in the areas Freeman values most.

“This was a different kind of game for CJ,” Freeman said. “He had to stay patient, trust the defense, and manage the flow. That’s growth. That’s what it takes to be a championship-level quarterback.”

For Carr and the Irish, the next challenge will be turning those lessons into cleaner execution. But for one October afternoon in South Bend, learning how to grind out a win was its own kind of progress.