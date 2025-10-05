When Leonard Moore jogged out of the Notre Dame tunnel, it wasn’t just a welcome sight — it was the missing piece returning to a defense searching for itself. By the end of Notre Dame’s 28–7 win over Boise State, Moore had two interceptions and six tackles and, more than anything, he restored calm and confidence to the Irish back end.

“It’s different when 15’s out there,” linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa said. “That’s my dog. I love seeing him healthy. You know you’ve got a guy who can play man-to-man and play the ball in the deep part of the field.”

Limited Practice, Maximum Impact

Moore missed the previous two games with a high-ankle sprain from the Texas A&M home-opener and had limited practice reps this week. Marcus Freeman still turned to him — and got exactly what Notre Dame needed.

“He didn’t practice much,” Freeman said. “That shows you he’s a special player. We preach how important practice is — and Leonard got enough work to go out there and do his job. There’s a confidence the team has when he’s out there.”

Moore admitted the time away changed his perspective. “It definitely hurts,” he said of being sidelined. “But it helps you not take it for granted and makes you realize how many other ways you can help your teammates — coaching off the field, watching film. Maybe I got better in film and just understanding the game in general.”

Technique, Timing, and Takeaways

Both interceptions came in man coverage, the product of textbook technique and timing. “It just comes down to practice reps,” Moore said. “Doing the same thing every day in practice — and when the ball comes to me, just attack the ball.”

Notre Dame finished with four interceptions on the day — Moore (2), Tae Johnson (1), and Luke Talich (1) — and stacked four sacks for 33 yards. Boise State managed 315 total yards (215 passing, 100 rushing) and went 6-for-15 on third down. The Irish, who entered with an emphasis on ball security and field position, came out +4 in turnovers and never let the Broncos mount sustained momentum.

“It felt like we just getting our identity in check,” Moore said. “We went out there and we hooped. We played violent.”

How Moore Changes the Picture

Moore’s presence let Notre Dame get back to what it wants to be coverage-wise. With him owning his side in man, the Irish could be bolder with their safeties and linebackers. That showed up in the pass rush and in how quickly everything tightened on the back end.

“We’ve been able to get on the same page at all three levels,” Viliamu-Asa said. “But beyond that, the violence and effort that we play with kind of fixes our mistakes.”

Freeman’s postgame view matched what the tape will show: it wasn’t perfect, but it was connected. “To think about where that defense was two weeks ago — it was a low point,” he said. “To see the way they’ve stayed committed and stayed together — I’m so proud of them.”

The Ripple to the Rest of the Room

Moore also pointed to the freshmen who stepped up around him. “Those young guys are ready and they’re hungry,” he said of Dallas Golden and Mark Zackery II. “They’ve come in every day and worked and consistently gotten better. I’m super proud of those guys.”

That depth matters as the schedule tightens. With Moore back, Johnson surging, and the corners stacking confident reps, the Irish secondary suddenly looks more like the unit they expected in August — fast, physical, and comfortable in one-on-one situations. That is with transfer Devonta Smith getting knocked out of another game too. His absence forced Golden into action in the slot for most of the game.

Back to Belief

Context matters here. Boise State actually held the ball longer (35:46 time of possession) and earned more first downs (23 to Notre Dame’s 19). The difference was the takeaways and situational stops. Notre Dame’s defense limited explosives, flipped fields with interceptions, and allowed just one visit to the redzone by the Boise State offense all game.

Moore isn’t declaring the unit fixed. “Obviously, we not perfect,” he said. “We’re going to get back in the film room and there’s a lot of plays we want back. But that’s for next.”

For a defense that needed a spark, Moore provided one — and then some. The Irish didn’t just survive on Saturday. With No. 15 back in uniform, they finally looked a little like the 2024 unit that powered their run to the National Championship game.