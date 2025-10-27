Fresh off a victory over USC and a bye week, Notre Dame Football travels to Massachusetts to take on their old foe, the Boston College Eagles. Although the CFP rankings are not out, the Irish are 12th in the AP and Coaches Polls, with the playoffs in sight. Only five games remain, and there is no margin for error. This Saturday afternoon, Coach Freeman will look to lead his team to a sixth straight victory as they face upset-minded Boston College.

Essential Game Info

Game Time: Saturday, November 1, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 1, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts Matchup History: Notre Dame Football is 18–9 all-time against the Boston College Eagles (Last Meeting: 2022 – Irish won 44–0)

Notre Dame Football is 18–9 all-time against the Boston College Eagles (Last Meeting: 2022 – Irish won 44–0) Odds: Notre Dame –28.5

Notre Dame –28.5 Trophy: Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl

Details

Conference: ACC

ACC Head Coach: Bill O’Brien

Bill O’Brien 2025 Record: 1–7 (0–5)

1–7 (0–5) 2024 Record: 7–6 (4–4)

Boston College Storylines

Year two has been a regression for Bill O’Brien and the Eagles. After leading Boston College to seven wins in year one, O’Brien’s team enters this matchup with a 1–7 record. A few years ago, when Boston College hired Bill O’Brien, I thought this series could have some spark. It is still early in his tenure, but it does not appear that much has changed for the program.

The Boston College Eagles won seven of eight matchups in this series from 1999 to 2008. Since then, Notre Dame has won nine straight in this rivalry, many of which have been blowouts. It would be easy to overlook the Eagles on paper, but just last week No. 16 Louisville was in a one-possession game with Boston College until they pulled away with two minutes to go.

The Boston College offense is led by quarterback Grayson James. After being named the starter a few weeks ago, James is 46-for-88 (52%) with 668 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and nine sacks taken. On the ground, he has 31 carries for 61 yards (2.0 yards per carry) with no rushing scores.

Notre Dame Storylines

Will CJ Carr and the Irish passing attack bounce back?

Notre Dame did not need much from the passing game against USC. Jeremiyah Love ran for 228 yards, and Jadarian Price added 87 yards, along with a kickoff return.

Certainly, the running game propelled the Fighting Irish to the National Championship Game last year, but CJ Carr is not the dynamic runner that Riley Leonard was last fall. If Notre Dame wants to go on another winning streak to end the season and make it to the playoffs, this passing attack needs to be more consistent.

The Chris Ash turnaround has been nothing short of spectacular. After taking over as defensive coordinator, Ash had to face Miami on the road and Texas A&M in South Bend to start the season. Since those losses, the Fighting Irish defense has started looking more like a playoff-caliber unit. In Notre Dame’s last four contests, they held Arkansas to 13 points, Boise State to 7, NC State to 7, and a high-powered USC offense to 24 points.

Head-to-Head Matchups

Notre Dame Offense vs. Boston College Defense

The Fighting Irish offense is averaging 462 yards per game, while the Eagle defense is allowing 411 yards per matchup. Mike Denbrock’s offense has a clear advantage in this showdown. Against the USC Trojans, Notre Dame’s running game was dominating. The only area of concern is the red-zone offense for the Irish and finishing in short-yardage situations. Meanwhile, the Boston College defense has struggled all season and will be facing their toughest challenge of 2025.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Boston College Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense

The Boston College offense is averaging 371 yards per contest, while the Notre Dame defense is allowing 358 yards per game. Bill O’Brien’s offense has not scored over 24 points in their last six matchups. They are facing a red-hot Irish defense that is playing inspired football. This game will be played in Chestnut Hill, but the Fighting Irish still have the clear advantage in this matchup.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams

Boston College’s Luca Lombardo is 11-for-11 this season, with his longest conversion at 52 yards. Conversely, Noah Burnette is 5-for-6 with his longest conversion at 48 yards.

Notre Dame’s punting and kickoff units have been spectacular in 2025, but the kicking group has been horrendous. The Irish have been forced to attempt difficult fourth-down situations due to an injury to Burnette alongside an inability to snap and hold the football. I am giving Boston College’s kicker the advantage this weekend.

Advantage: Boston College

My Prediction

If Notre Dame Football runs the table, they will be in the playoffs. Future opponent Navy has improved to 7–0 (and has to play 7–1 North Texas on Saturday), and Pittsburgh is now 6–2. The rest of the college football world is diving into their conference schedules and rivalry games—there will be plenty of losses ahead of the Irish.

Undoubtedly, Notre Dame finishing 10–2 is not a lock, and Coach Freeman must have this group prepared each week. It is not too far-fetched to see the Irish hosting a playoff game or, at the very least, making the College Football Playoff in back-to-back years. Whether it is hosting Memphis, going to Oregon, heading to Ole Miss, or any other combination, I am sure Irish fans would welcome any playoff scenario after the season looked over with a 0–2 start.

The Eagles were blown out by Clemson (31 points) and Pittsburgh (41 points). Marcus Freeman’s team is a lot better than both those schools. I predict the defense will continue to play great, the running backs will prove they are the best in the country, and CJ Carr will have one of his top performances of the year.

Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Boston College 13