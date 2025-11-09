On a brisk, rainy and snowy night in South Bend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish delivered a dominant performance against the Navy Midshipmen, extending their win streak to seven with a convincing 49-10 victory. The Irish came out sharp— C.J. Carr completed 13 of 16 for 218 yards and three touchdowns, setting the tone early.
The Midshipmen, missing quarterback Blake Horvath due to injury and trying to lean on their nation-leading rushing attack, simply couldn’t find traction after halftime. Notre Dame locked in defensively, and when the snow started falling, the Irish offense didn’t blink — producing big plays on the ground and through the air to seal it.
Key Stats & Big Plays:
- Carr: 13/16 passing, 218 yards, 3 TDs.
- Jeremiyah Love: 94 rushing yards, 2 TDs (including a 48-yard run where he rolled off a tackler to score).
- Aneyas Williams: 54-yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter.
- Navy’s top rusher Braxton Woodson: 101 yards on 23 carries, scored Navy’s only TD.
- Navy rushing total: 206 yards (led the nation entering game) but only ~52 in the second half.
- Game score progression: ND led 42-10 before the backup quarterback took over late in the third.