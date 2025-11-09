On a brisk, rainy and snowy night in South Bend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish delivered a dominant performance against the Navy Midshipmen, extending their win streak to seven with a convincing 49-10 victory. The Irish came out sharp— C.J. Carr completed 13 of 16 for 218 yards and three touchdowns, setting the tone early.

The Midshipmen, missing quarterback Blake Horvath due to injury and trying to lean on their nation-leading rushing attack, simply couldn’t find traction after halftime. Notre Dame locked in defensively, and when the snow started falling, the Irish offense didn’t blink — producing big plays on the ground and through the air to seal it.

Key Stats & Big Plays: