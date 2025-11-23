On Senior Day at Notre Dame Stadium, the Irish made a statement. Before their offense even took the field, the defense and special teams turned three straight drives into touchdowns — pick-six, blocked punt return, another interception return — and built a 21-0 lead in five minutes. From there, RB Jeremiyah Love exploded for 171 rushing yards and 3 TDs, with Jadarian Price chipping in another score and 70 rushing yards. Notre Dame amassed 329 rushing yards, dominated every phase, and rolled to a 70-7 drubbing of Syracuse. The Orange never recovered. The Irish not only kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive but also reminded everyone they’re still in elite mode as the season winds down.

Key Moments