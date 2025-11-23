On Senior Day at Notre Dame Stadium, the Irish made a statement. Before their offense even took the field, the defense and special teams turned three straight drives into touchdowns — pick-six, blocked punt return, another interception return — and built a 21-0 lead in five minutes. From there, RB Jeremiyah Love exploded for 171 rushing yards and 3 TDs, with Jadarian Price chipping in another score and 70 rushing yards. Notre Dame amassed 329 rushing yards, dominated every phase, and rolled to a 70-7 drubbing of Syracuse. The Orange never recovered. The Irish not only kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive but also reminded everyone they’re still in elite mode as the season winds down.
Key Moments
- Safety Jalen Stroman intercepted Syracuse QB Joseph Filardi and returned it ~44 yards for a pick-six to open the scoring.
- Safety Luke Talich blocked a punt and returned it ~22 yards for a touchdown on the next Syracuse possession.
- Cornerback Leonard Moore picked off Filardi again and returned it ~46 yards for a touchdown, making it 21-0 before the offense had even taken the field.
- RB Jeremiyah Love broke loose for a 45-yard, then a 14-yard, then a 68-yard rushing touchdown on his way to 171 rushing yards and 3 TDs on only 8 carries.
- RB Jadarian Price ripped off a long run (58 yards in first quarter) for a touchdown, further blowing the game open early.
- Notre Dame set program records: 35 points in the first quarter (previous high 28) and 49-0 at halftime (also a school record).