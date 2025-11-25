Last weekend’s game versus Syracuse was over before some folks had a chance to sit down with their bratwurst and cold drink they had just purchased from the Notre Dame concessions stand. Syracuse received the kickoff to begin the game and followed that up with two interception returns for touchdowns as well as a blocked punt for a touchdown. Notre Dame was winning 21–0 before the Irish offense even stepped on the field. Most of Notre Dame’s starters were removed before the midway point of the third quarter as the Irish went on to win the game 70–7.

This week’s matchup against Stanford looks to be slightly more difficult as the Cardinal are 4–7 on the season and winners of their last game against California. The biggest challenge for Notre Dame during its upcoming West Coast trip might be staying awake as kickoff is set for 10:30 EST.

Below are some of the key matchups to look out for on Saturday:

Jeremiyah Love vs. Stanford Rushing Defense

One of the hottest names in college football right now is none other than Notre Dame’s own Jeremiyah Love as he continues his quest to win the Heisman Trophy. Last week, Love carried the ball eight times for 171 yards and three touchdowns for a whopping 21.4 yards per carry! He’s currently ranked 3rd in the nation with 1,306 total rushing yards.

He’ll be looking to add to his stats; however, he will be matched up against a stingy Stanford rush defense that’s ranked 25th against the run, allowing 113.1 yards per game. It will not be as easy as last week, but expect Love to find openings while Stanford is overwhelmed by the aerial assault.

Edge: Notre Dame

QB CJ Carr vs. Stanford Passing Defense

CJ Carr’s services were not in high demand against Syracuse as the defense and rushing attack did much of the work, but the redshirt freshman still left his mark, completing five of nine passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Carr is currently 5th in the nation in passing efficiency with a rating of 169.78.

Last week, Carr faced the then-121st ranked pass defense in the country. This week he’ll be facing a defense ranked 133rd in passing yards allowed with 284.5 yards per game.

Edge: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Passing Defense vs. QB Elijah Brown

The Irish pass defense duplicated its performance from its game against Pittsburgh two weeks ago in its game against Syracuse, limiting the Orange to 95 passing yards. Syracuse quarterback Joe Filardi was intercepted three times, including two passes that were returned for scores.

This weekend Notre Dame will be facing another freshman quarterback in Stanford’s Elijah Brown. The redshirt freshman has appeared in five games this season, completing 56 of 90 attempts for 625 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Brown will likely be overwhelmed in this matchup as the Irish possess the 59th-ranked pass defense in the country, surrendering 212.3 yards per contest.

Edge: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Rushing Defense vs. Stanford Rushing Offense

The Irish run defense flexed its muscles again last week, limiting Syracuse to 112 yards on 50 attempts (2.2 YPC). That performance kept Notre Dame in the mix for having one of the best rushing defenses in college football. The Irish are ranked 13th against the run, allowing 100.5 yards per game.

This week they’ll be asked to stop one of the worst rushing offenses in the nation, as Stanford is ranked 131st, averaging a measly 84.4 rush yards per contest.

Edge: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Motivation vs. Stanford Motivation

Similar to its matchup against Syracuse, Notre Dame will have much more to play for than its opponent once again this week. The Irish are still looking to impress the playoff committee with margin of victory. Or, perhaps more importantly, Notre Dame does not want the committee questioning Notre Dame’s legitimacy as a playoff team by playing down to the competition level of this year’s Stanford team.

Furthermore, the Irish offense will be looking to feed Jeremiyah Love the football to secure his invitation to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. An invite to New York would not only shed light on Love individually, but also Notre Dame as a program.

Stanford, on the other hand, is as close to making a bowl game as they are the playoffs. Neither is happening this season.

Edge: Notre Dame