Prior to last week’s bye, Notre Dame took down the then-No. 20 USC Trojans during Week 8. What was expected to be a shootout turned into target practice for one team as the Irish defense held USC’s offense to 24 points, which was the Trojans’ lowest scoring output all season. On the flip side, Notre Dame’s offense scored 34 points of its own while throwing a red-zone interception from the USC two-yard line and missing a 31-yard field goal.

Heading into this week, Notre Dame will trade one rival for another as the Irish travel to Chestnut Hill to take on the Boston College Eagles. Unlike last week, there will not be an expected shootout. Instead, the worry will be an expected blowout. Notre Dame must not overlook 1–7 Boston College for next week’s matchup against undefeated Navy.

Below are some of the key matchups to look out for on Saturday:

QB Grayson James vs. Notre Dame Secondary

Boston College quarterback Grayson James replaced redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan Lonergan heading into their game against UConn a couple of weeks ago. James followed that game with a start against Louisville last weekend. He finished those games with a combined 39 of 74 attempts for 448 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Unlike Lonergan, James is a run threat. In his two starts, James rushed for a combined 52 yards on 30 carries with a long of 20 yards.

James will be facing an Irish defense that surrendered 328 yards passing to USC in its last game. While USC’s offense is a formidable opponent, the Notre Dame defense still ranks near the bottom of passing yards allowed, coming in at 116th of 134 teams. James will likely make a few mistakes this weekend as he continues to find his way as the starting quarterback, but he’ll also find some success against Notre Dame’s bend-but-don’t-break defense. Edge: Tie

QB CJ Carr vs. Boston College Pass Defense

CJ Carr had his worst game of the season during his most recent outing against USC. The redshirt sophomore completed 16 of 26 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown, and one costly red-zone interception. Luckily for Carr, the Irish rushing attack was averaging seven yards per carry, so his services through the air were not needed. However, part of Notre Dame’s success on the ground was due to Carr’s reads at the line of scrimmage as he changed plays, protections, and run directions as needed.

Carr should rebound nicely this week. He will be facing an Eagles pass defense that’s ranked 109th in total defense and 110th in passing yards allowed per game (247.6). Edge: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Running Backs vs. Boston College Run Defense

The one constant for Notre Dame dating back to last season has been its running backs. Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price have caused nightmares for nearly all their opponents. In their last game against USC, the duo rushed for 315 yards on 37 carries (8.5 YPC). They should expect more of the same against a poor Boston College defense.

Last week against Louisville, the Eagles’ defense surrendered 317 rushing yards on 31 attempts (10.2 YPC). The Irish rushing attack should also expect to average around 10 yards per carry against the nation’s 99th-ranked run defense. Edge: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Run Defense vs. Boston College Run Offense

Unlike its pass defense, Notre Dame’s run defense is among the nation’s best. The Irish are currently ranked 17th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, giving up an average of 100.7 yards per contest. They’ll be facing one of the nation’s worst rushing offenses in college football in Boston College.

The Eagles’ rushing offense is ranked 125th while averaging 102.1 yards per game. Last weekend against Louisville, with the addition of its dual-threat quarterback Grayson James, Boston College finished with 116 yards rushing on 36 carries (3.2 YPC). James accounted for 13 carries and 26 yards. Edge: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Offense Points Scored vs. Boston College Defense Points Allowed

The point spread heading into this weekend’s Holy War has the Irish favored by 28.5 points, and that’s largely due to the disparity between points on both sides of the ball. Notre Dame not only has one of the most balanced offenses in the country but also one of the most lethal. The Irish can score on the ground and through the air. Notre Dame is ranked 10th in the country in scoring offense, averaging 39.1 points per game.

The only thing that should stop Notre Dame from scoring points against Boston College is the game clock reaching the end of regulation. The Eagles are ranked 124th in points allowed, surrendering 34.38 points per game. The Eagles have lost six games in a row and allowed nearly 40 points in each of their last four games. Edge: Notre Dame