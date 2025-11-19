During the beginning of this season plenty of blame was handed down to Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator Chris Ash with an emphasis on the passing defense’s glaring shortcomings against Miami and Texas A&M, in particular. The Irish pass defense was ranked 124th in passing yards allowed after its week three game against Texas A&M, but now Notre Dame is ranked 77th against the pass. Surely, the secondary is far from where it ultimately wants to be, but the Irish pass defenders, including coach Ash, have certainly come a long way. Therefore, much credit should be given to coach Ash for his willingness to swallow some pride and follow coach Marcus Freeman’s directives of doing what’s necessary to achieve team glory.

Last weekend, Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel entered the game averaging 257 passing yards per contest. The Irish defense limited him to 126 yards passing, zero touchdowns, and one interception for a quarterback rating of 8.7. Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson returned the lone interception 49 yards for a touchdown. Notre Dame’s other safety, Adon Shuler, returned a failed two-point conversion pass attempt over 100 yards for two points as well.

Furthermore, Notre Dame’s defense was ranked 108th in the country following week three of the season. Now, coach Ash has the Irish ranked 29th in total defense, allowing just 323.3 yards per game. It held Pittsburgh to 219 total yards, including 70 yards on the ground and 15 points, as Notre Dame earned its eighth win of the season, 37–15. It should be noted that the 15 points were the fewest scored in any game all season by the Panthers.

This weekend’s opponent will not have a ranking next to its name. It also will not have its starting quarterback, as he is out for the season due to an Achilles injury. In fact, it will not have its second-string quarterback either, as he will be replaced this weekend by a true freshman. All that makes this Saturday’s opponent dangerous, as they will arrive in South Bend with nothing to lose.

Next Up: Syracuse

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

RB Kedren Young (knee), OL Charles Jagusah (arm), OL Peter Jones (ankle), OL Billy Schrauth (knee), DL Gabriel Rubio (elbow), OL Ashton Craig (knee), DL Sean Sevillano (ankle), K Noah Burnette (hip), and TE Cooper Flanagan (Achilles) are out. TE Kevin Bauman (retired). WR Jaden Greathouse (hamstring) is questionable.

Syracuse

QB Steve Angeli (Achilles), WR Tyshawn Russell (undisclosed), WR Julian McFadden (collarbone), OG Mark Petry (knee) are out.

Betting Trends:

Notre Dame is 9–1 SU in its last 10 games versus the ACC.

The total has gone under in five of Notre Dame’s last six games.

Syracuse is 2–4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone under in four of Syracuse’s last six games.

Syracuse is 0–5 SU in its last five games against Notre Dame.

Matchup History: Notre Dame is 8–3 all-time vs. Syracuse.

Line (Point Spread) and Total (Over/Under)

Syracuse (3–7) (4–5–1 ATS) at #9 Notre Dame (8–2) (6–4 ATS)

“We got a great opportunity in front of us on Saturday, as we honor our seniors before we get ready to play Syracuse,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman stated on Monday. “Syracuse is coming off a bye week. I think as you look at their season, they’re decimated with injuries. Their record, I don’t think it reflects the culture of that team. I’ve gotten to know Fran (Brown) just through a couple award shows or things that we were at. I got a lot of respect for him and how he leads, to go 10–3 in your first year. They started this year 3–1 before a lot of major injuries. Obviously, Steve Angeli, but a lot of others. He’s a competitive guy that I’m sure his team is molded after and they’ll be ready to play their best on Saturday and so do we. Looking forward to the opportunity.”

Those were the words coach Freeman had to say during this week’s press conference relative to his team’s upcoming matchup with Syracuse this weekend. Unlike previous weeks, there was no mention of the opposing players and the challenges they could present for the Irish individually. With that said, the media members in attendance didn’t ask coach Freeman questions about Syracuse either. That was either because the Syracuse players that could have posed a threat are injured or because the Irish are facing an opponent that has no chance of winning if Notre Dame performs to its standard. Simply put, Notre Dame is focused on Notre Dame this week.

“Every test as we continue to move forward will be tougher, every one.” Freeman explained. “It is not always the record of the opponent. There’s also the added human element of the outside noise of playoffs. The outside noise of maybe this team’s record isn’t that. Like that’s a challenge, right? That’s why I say each test as we go forward is a greater challenge because you add that into the mix and as much as I tell them to control the noise, that goes into your head. There’s enough of it (outside noise) that they might hear some of it. So, it’s my job to make sure the noise I’m putting in their heads is the loudest.”

Freeman’s players have certainly been listening to the noise he’s placed into their heads as the Irish have won eight games in a row. This weekend Notre Dame will be facing a Syracuse team that is losers of its last six games. During that span, the Orange defense surrendered 34 points per game while the Syracuse offense only managed to score 11.6 points per contest.

Coincidentally, those numbers are similar to how Notre Dame has fared recently. The Irish have scored 35 points per game while allowing just 12 points per game to its last six opponents. Based off simple math, Notre Dame should be favored on Saturday by 20–25 points. Instead, oddsmakers have the Irish listed as 35.5-point favorites with a total of 51. Notre Dame has only defeated two teams all season by that many points: Arkansas (56–13) and Navy (49–10).

As Freeman mentioned last weekend, everything gets magnified during the month of November. And margin of victory will certainly be under the microscope as teams continue to contend for a playoff spot. The last thing Notre Dame would want is a close game to Syracuse causing the College Football Playoff committee to question if the Irish are truly playoff worthy. Therefore, coach Freeman’s friend and Syracuse’s head coach Fran Brown should understand the beatdown Syracuse will receive this weekend is not personal. It’s strictly business. (always buy the .5 point) Pick: Notre Dame –35

Behind Enemy Lines Week 13:

#15 Miami (8–2) (6–4 ATS) at Virginia Tech (3–7) (2–8 ATS)

The total has gone under in five of Miami’s last seven games. The Hurricanes are 2–4 ATS in their last six road games. The total has gone under in 13 of the Hokies’ last 20 games versus Miami. Virginia Tech is 1–5 ATS in its last six home games. Miami is –17.5 across the board with a total of 48.5. (always buy the .5 point) Pick: Miami –17

Samford (1–10) (0–0 ATS) at #3 Texas A&M (10–0) (5–5 ATS)

Texas A&M overcame a 27-point deficit to defeat South Carolina last week 31–30. Aggies’ quarterback Marcel Reed completed 22 of 39 passes for 439 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Pick: N/A

Purdue (2–9) (5–6 ATS) – Bye

The Boilermakers were eaten alive by the Washington Huskies last week 49–13. The Purdue offense was outgained 506 to 267 in total yards. Next Game: #2 Indiana

Arkansas (2–8) (4–6 ATS) at Texas (7–3) (2–8 ATS)

The Razorbacks are 6–1 ATS in their last seven games versus Texas. Arkansas has lost nine straight to SEC opponents. Texas is 1–5 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone under in 13 of the Longhorns’ last 20 games. Texas is –9.5 with a total of 57.5. (always buy the .5 point) Pick: Arkansas +10

Colorado State (2–8) (4–6 ATS) at Boise State (6–4) (6–3–1 ATS)

Colorado State is 2–5 ATS in its last seven games. The total has gone under in four of the Rams’ last five games. The total has gone over in five of Boise’s last seven games versus Colorado State. The Broncos are 7–1 ATS in their last eight games against the Mountain Division. Boise State is –16.5 with a total of 44.5. (always buy the .5 point) Pick: Boise State –16

Florida State (5–5) (5–5 ATS) at NC State (5–5) (4–6 ATS)

The Seminoles are 2–5 ATS in its last seven games. The total has gone under in five of Florida State’s last six games. The total has gone under in seven of the Wolfpack’s last eight games versus Florida State. NC State is 8–1 in its last nine home games against Florida State. The Seminoles are –4.5 with a firm total of 61.5. (always buy the .5 point) Pick: Over 61

#17 USC (8–2) (5–5 ATS) at #8 Oregon (9–1) (6–4 ATS)

The Trojans are 3–6 ATS in their last nine games versus Oregon. The total has gone under in five of USC’s last six road games. The total has gone over in six of Oregon’s last nine games against USC. Oregon is 4–1 SU in its last five home games versus USC. Oregon is hovering around –9.5 with a total of 59.5. (always buy the .5 point) Pick: Over 59

Boston College (1–10) (5–6 ATS) – Bye

The Eagles were outscored 22–20 in the second half of last week’s game versus #16 Georgia Tech, which resulted in a 36–34 loss to the Yellow Jackets. The Boston College defense allowed 628 yards of total offense while the Eagles’ offense racked up 537 yards of its own. Next Game: at Syracuse

Navy (8–2) (3–7 ATS) – Bye

The Midshipmen responded nicely to their 49–10 beatdown from Notre Dame by upsetting #24 South Florida 41–38. Each team recorded over 500 yards of total offense. Next Game: at Memphis

Pittsburgh (7–3) (7–3 ATS) at #16 Georgia Tech (9–1) (6–4 ATS)

The Panthers are 4–1 ATS in their last five games versus the Yellow Jackets. The total has gone over in eight of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games. The total has gone under in four of Georgia Tech’s last six games versus Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech is 1–4 ATS in its last five home games against Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech is –2.5 across the board with a total of 62. (always buy the .5 point) Pick: Over 62

California (6–4) (4–6 ATS) at Stanford (3–7) (3–7 ATS)

The total has gone under in eight of California’s last 12 road games. The Bears are 1–4 ATS in their last five games. Stanford is 3–8 ATS in its last 11 games. Stanford is 1–4 ATS in its last five home games versus California. Cal is –3 at every book with a total of 47. Pick: California –3

