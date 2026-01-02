Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison has made a definitive decision about his athletic future: he’s stepping away from lacrosse to concentrate entirely on football heading into the 2026 season. For a player whose journey has been anything but traditional, this move carries meaningful implications for both his Notre Dame career and his NFL aspirations.

Faison’s impact on the football field has steadily grown since his arrival in South Bend. The junior from Fort Lauderdale entered Notre Dame as a multi-sport standout – a two-sport athlete who excelled in both lacrosse and football – and quickly became one of the Irish’s most exciting playmakers.

Jordan Faison’s rise at Notre Dame began with flashes and quickly turned into substance. After joining the football program as a walk-on while being on a lacrosse scholarship, Faison showed early promise in limited action, including timely contributions during the 2023 season, such as his performance against Louisville, where his speed and open-field ability added a different element to the offense. That potential fully announced itself on a national stage in the Sun Bowl, when he caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown to earn game MVP honors in his first extended action as a receiver.

From there, Faison’s role expanded in meaningful ways. In 2024, he became a reliable part of the weekly rotation, earning the coaching staff’s trust as a chain-moving target, yards-after-catch threat, and special teams contributor, even while balancing lacrosse responsibilities. His impact was evident on the postseason stage, where he was named Notre Dame’s Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Game in the College Football Playoff win over Indiana. That foundation carried into 2025, when he emerged as Notre Dame’s leading receiver with 49 receptions for 640 yards and four touchdowns. With his focus now solely on football, the path is clear for another jump in 2026.

Before his breakout as a football weapon, Faison was already distinguished as a dynamic lacrosse player. As a midfielder for Notre Dame’s lacrosse team, he posted solid offensive numbers, including 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 12 games in 2025, and was a contributing piece of a nationally respected program. That Faison managed to perform at a high level in two Division I sports – and genuinely impact both – is a rare feat.

But by choosing to focus entirely on football, Faison is signaling where he believes his future lies. Giving up lacrosse will allow him to devote the offseason fully to refining his route-running, expanding his physical strength, and enhancing his consistency as a wideout – areas critical for translating college production into pro potential. Faison has been limited in past springs because of his commitments to the lacrosse team. For a player whose receiving numbers already led this Notre Dame offense, that kind of concentrated development could translate to a real jump in impact in 2026.

It also aligns with what evaluators look for at the next level: commitment to a single sport, refinement of technical skills, and demonstrable production against quality competition. Faison’s statistics suggest he’s more than capable of producing at a high level; now, he’s aiming to maximize that capability.

Focusing on football full-time isn’t just a pragmatic choice – it’s a statement about his trajectory. With a full offseason to train, study, and prepare, Faison enters 2026 not just as Notre Dame’s leading receiver but as a player with legitimate NFL aspirations and a clear path to elevate his draft profile. Faison and CJ Carr have already developed a good rapport, despite Faison’s lack of full focus on football last off-season. Look for that connection to become even stronger this off-season.

This shift also gives the Irish offense continuity. Notre Dame will lean on Faison’s playmaking ability in an aerial game that has grown with the development of Carr. Faison’s decision could help unlock even greater production – something both the team and he need to reach their ultimate goals in 2026 and beyond.

Notre Dame is still expected to be aggressive in the portal at wide receiver and has already lined up a visit with Michigan State receiver Nick Marsh for Monday, but that won’t impact Faison’s role in any meaningful way.