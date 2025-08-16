It’s been years since Notre Dame has entered a season with true depth at wide receiver. For once, the Irish appear stocked with multiple reliable options, giving whoever wins the quarterback battle—still unsettled between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey—more weapons than recent Notre Dame signal-callers have enjoyed.

Over the last decade, the Irish have produced elite individual receivers like Will Fuller, Chase Claypool, Miles Boykin, and Equanimeous St. Brown. But having multiple difference-makers in the same season has been rare. In fact, Kevin Austin is the only Notre Dame wideout in the past five years to top 800 yards, back in 2021.

A year ago, there was optimism that the receiver room was deeper and more talented than in years past, but the group didn’t deliver. The passing game sputtered out of the gates, and while it found footing later, inconsistency lingered. Jaden Greathouse got off to a slow start before erupting in the postseason. Jordan Faison couldn’t shake nagging injuries. Transfer Beaux Collins had issues with drops. Jayden Harrison’s speed never fully translated. Jayden Thomas was steady but posted the lowest numbers of his career.

This fall, the optimism feels more justified. The room looks both deeper and more balanced, with younger players given time to develop instead of being forced into major roles before they’re ready. If the passing game stumbles again in 2025, it won’t be due to a lack of receiver options. And with tight end Eli Raridon expected to break out, the Irish finally seem equipped with a diverse passing attack.

Projected Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String Boundary Malachi Fields Micah Gilbert Cam Williams Slot Jaden Greathouse Will Pauling Logan Saldate Field Jordan Faison KK Smith Elijah Burress

Malachi Fields. Ever since transferring to Notre Dame, Fields has generated heavy buzz—some even tabbing him as a potential first-round pick. While that may be optimistic, reports out of camp have been glowing. He’s the big-bodied, sure-handed receiver the Irish have lacked in recent years and should be a consistent chain-mover. Notre Dame plans to move him around rather than locking him into the boundary.

“We’ll move him around. We won’t just leave him in the boundary,” said head coach Marcus Freeman earlier in camp. “We’ll move him all over the place and find different ways to get him the ball because he’s that type of player and I think you have to do that. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

Will Pauling. Pauling has sometimes been overlooked in discussions, but coaches have raved about his fall camp performance. The Wisconsin transfer battled injuries last year and faces competition in the slot from Jaden Greathouse, but he brings a different style—more shiftiness and quickness.

“Will’s a dog. I love the way he practices,” Marcus Freeman said earlier this week. “He’s always here,” added receivers coach Mike Brown. “He’s a competitor, he’s hungry, he’s a leader – everything you ask for from a player.”

Jaden Greathouse. Greathouse’s playoff surge last season showcased the ceiling that made him one of the most polished wideouts to arrive in South Bend in years. After an uneven regular season, he exploded in the Orange Bowl and National Championship, proving he can be a big-game playmaker. If that momentum carries over, he could emerge as the go-to option in 2025.

Jordan Faison. What was supposed to be his breakout year in 2024 was derailed by nagging injuries that lingered after the opener. Still, Faison flashed his ability when healthy, and Notre Dame needs him to finally take the leap at the field position. His speed and versatility could help open up the rest of the passing game.

Cam Williams. The 5-star signee entered with high expectations but needed time to refine his raw talent. The good news: reports out of camp suggest he’s starting to pair his athleticism with consistent execution. With Fields ahead of him, he doesn’t need to shoulder too much this year, but expect some highlight moments before a potential breakout in 2026.

Depth and Youth Options

Beyond the top group, Notre Dame has several younger receivers pushing for roles and providing quality depth:

Logan Saldate – The sophomore slot receiver is still developing but has flashed playmaking speed in camp. Expect spot snaps and potential big plays in limited action.

– The sophomore slot receiver is still developing but has flashed playmaking speed in camp. Expect spot snaps and potential big plays in limited action. KK Smith – After battling injuries early in his career, Smith is finally healthy. His deep speed could make him a situational weapon and valuable insurance if Faison or others miss time.

– After battling injuries early in his career, Smith is finally healthy. His deep speed could make him a situational weapon and valuable insurance if Faison or others miss time. Micah Gilbert – Once a spring standout, Gilbert enters an important developmental year. He’s buried on the depth chart for now but has the size and skill set to be ready when opportunity knocks.

– Once a spring standout, Gilbert enters an important developmental year. He’s buried on the depth chart for now but has the size and skill set to be ready when opportunity knocks. Elijah Burress – The freshman has been one of camp’s biggest surprises. While Notre Dame will likely manage his snaps to preserve a redshirt, he’s already shown enough to suggest he could help if needed.

For the first time in years, Notre Dame’s receiver room isn’t defined by question marks but by depth and variety. Veterans like Fields and Pauling bring proven production, Greathouse offers star potential after his postseason surge, and a wave of young talent is waiting in the wings. If Carr or Minchey can deliver steady quarterback play, this wideout group could finally turn promise into one of the team’s biggest strengths—and change the ceiling of the Irish offense in 2025.