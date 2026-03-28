If Notre Dame was hoping for clarity at wide receiver early this spring, it hasn’t come yet. Instead, what has emerged is one of the most competitive and unsettled position battles on the roster. A room filled with returning contributors, rising young players, and incoming transfers is still very much sorting itself out.

According to wide receivers coach Mike Brown, that uncertainty is real.

“It’s a really competitive room, you know, that could go in any direction to be honest with you.”

That could be a just a throwaway line from a coach in presser, but given all of the questions at the position, it seems to be more enlightening than anything.

No Clear Hierarchy, Only Competition

For Brown, the focus is not on naming a WR1 or even a defined pecking order this early. It’s on making sure every player meets the same expectations.

“Regardless of who’s in or who’s in the room, there’s got to be a standard, you know, and the standard doesn’t change.”

That approach matters given the makeup of the room. Notre Dame returns experienced contributors like Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse, while also adding Ohio State transfer Mylan Graham, who is expected to compete for a meaningful role. Quincy Porter, out for the spring recovering from injury, will join the group this summer, adding even more competition.

But none of those names have separated from the pack even if it seems obvious that Faison figures to be the focal point, at least early.

“We got a lot of new faces, which puts a lot more of the leadership on myself, but then also some of the older guys that are in the room. Those guys are doing a good job of stepping up as well and kind of holding the standard and pushing guys and helping guys along.”

Inside the room, the message is clear. Nothing is given.

Players Feel the Competition Daily

That competitive environment is not just coming from the coaching staff. The players feel it every day.

“It’s a competitive room. We’re always communicating with each other and got good chemistry,” senior wide receiver Jaden Greathouse said on Friday. “Everybody else got their own different personalities and likes to be coached a different way. The biggest thing is just getting to know the guys first.”

Even with that closeness, the stakes are obvious. There are only so many snaps and even fewer targets to go around.

Brown understands that dynamic just as well as anyone.

“I was a guy who played quarterback and we run 65 plays in a game. I’m touching the ball 65 times and then all of a sudden I go to receiver and on a good day I might touch it five.”

That reality forces a balance between competition and cohesion.

“It’s something that you have to talk about – understanding that individual glory comes with team glory,” Brown added, repeating one of Marcus Freeman’s favorite mantras.

Even When Asked, No One Stands Out

At one point, Brown was asked specifically about a group of younger receivers: Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, and Logan Saldate. His answer did not separate any of them.

“They’re doing a good job. They’re doing a good job. They’re competing. It’s a really competitive room, you know, that could go in any direction to be honest with you.”

That response reinforced what has been clear throughout the spring. There are contributors. There are flashes. But there is no defined order.

“There’s been a bunch of different guys that have had really good days, which is always encouraging.”

Encouraging, but also inconclusive.

“The key is going to be just consistency throughout.”

Established Voices Still Matter

While the depth chart remains unsettled, the room is not without leadership. Greathouse’s experience, particularly coming off an injury-plagued season, continues to carry weight.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, but super grateful for it. Just ready to get back,” Greathouse said looking back on another season in which injuries slowed him down.

Brown echoed that sentiment.

“It’s tough. When you got high expectations, battling some injuries. He did a great job staying locked in. The dude’s a warrior.”

Jordan Faison has also taken on a larger presence, especially after focusing solely on football.

“Everything’s slowing down for me. I’m able to play faster, understand defenses faster.”

Brown sees the same growth.

“It’s been awesome having him around. A lot of guys look up to him. He comes in focused every single day.”

Those two may not have been labeled as WR1 or WR2, but they are clearly central figures in how this room develops.

Transfers and Young Talent Add to the Mix

Graham’s arrival adds another level to the competition. While he is not yet established within the offense, his confidence suggests he expects to be part of the rotation.

“I feel like I got a good grasp of things. I feel like I got a good hang of things,” Mylan Graham said.

Mike Denbrock spoke highly of the Ohio State transfer last week too.

That confidence is matched by a wave of younger players trying to carve out roles. Sophomore Jerome Bettis Jr. is one of them, and his mindset reflects the reality of the room.

“I feel like just trying to carve out a role in any way possible, just being able to or being willing to do the things other guys necessarily wouldn’t.”

That readiness to accept smaller roles could end up being the difference for players on the fringe of the rotation.

A Battle That Will Shape the Offense

There is no shortage of talent in Notre Dame’s receiver room. What is missing, at least for now, is production outside of Faison and Greathouse’s spurt in the playoffs two years ago.

“It’s a process, man, and it’s a tricky one, but guys are doing well with it.”

How the position unfolds this spring and summer will define the ceiling of this offense and maybe ultimately this team in 2026. Notre Dame has a Heisman-caliber quarterback in CJ Carr, a talented, albeit inexperienced group of running backs, and what figures to be one of the better offensive lines in the country. The receivers could take this from a really good offense like the Irish had in 2025 to an elite one capable of winning a national championship if they find the consistency Brown is looking for and play to their potential.