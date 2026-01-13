Notre Dame finally checked off its most pressing transfer portal need with the addition of Francis Brewu, a move that directly reshapes the interior of the defensive line heading into 2026. After a portal cycle that opened slower than expected, the Irish closed with purpose, landing a defensive tackle who brings both proven production and long-term upside to a position that had quietly become the thinnest on the roster.

Interior defensive tackle depth was not just a concern – it was the concern – and Brewu’s commitment represents a decisive response.

Why Defensive Tackle Was the Priority

Notre Dame’s need at defensive tackle has been well documented. Attrition and limited proven options left the Irish vulnerable in the middle, especially for 2026 when Notre Dame has a legit shot at a national championship. While Notre Dame has recently recruited edge defenders better, interior disruption has been harder to come by, making the transfer portal the clearest path to addressing the issue.

Brewu arrives after two productive seasons at Pitt, including a breakout 2025 campaign. Last season, he started 12 games for the Panthers and finished with 36 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble. As a true freshman in 2024, he played in 12 games with one start, recording 15 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. That progression from rotational piece to full-time starter made him one of the more attractive interior defensive linemen available in the portal.

Pairing Brewu With Keon Keeley

Brewu’s addition becomes even more significant when viewed alongside Keon Keeley, who committed earlier in the cycle. Keeley’s ability to line up on the edge or slide inside in certain packages gives Notre Dame flexibility it has lacked in recent years.

Brewu provides a more traditional interior presence – someone who can anchor against the run, absorb snaps, and still create disruption – allowing Keeley and Notre Dame’s other edfe rushers to be deployed creatively rather than out of necessity. Together, the pairing gives Notre Dame a blend of power, athleticism, and versatility this cycle that better balances the returning defensive front and improves pass-rush potential from the inside.

Recruiting Pedigree That Matches the Production

Brewu’s college production aligns with what evaluators saw coming out of high school. As a recruit from Thomas Worthington High School in Ohio, Brewu was rated as an 89-rated prospect by 247Sports, ranked No. 481 nationally, No. 56 among defensive linemen, and No. 20 in the state of Ohio. He held multiple Power Five offers and was viewed as a high-upside interior defender with strong get-off and backfield penetration ability.

That recruiting profile has translated steadily at the college level, culminating in a starting role and All-Conference recognition at Pitt. Rather than a late bloomer or one-year wonder, Brewu arrives in South Bend as a player whose development arc has followed a consistent upward trajectory.

Charlie Partridge’s Influence in the Decision

A major factor in Brewu’s commitment was his relationship with new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge. Partridge’s reputation as a developer of interior defensive linemen and his clear vision for Brewu’s role at Notre Dame resonated throughout the process.

The pitch was straightforward: Brewu would be asked to do what he already does well and step into a depth chart where a starting spot should be a lock.

Winning a Competitive Recruitment

Notre Dame did not land Brewu without a fight. Ohio State was heavily involved and represented serious competition deep into the process. At one point, an Indiana visit appeared likely as Brewu continued to evaluate his options.

What ultimately swung things was Notre Dame’s late surge on Sunday and Monday. The Irish made Brewu a clear priority, reinforcing both the opportunity and the urgency at defensive tackle. By Tuesday, that push paid off, with Brewu opting to shut down the process and commit to Notre Dame rather than extend his recruitment further.

What Brewu Brings to the 2026 Defense

Brewu arrives with proven Power Five production, multiple years of eligibility remaining, and a skill set that directly addresses Notre Dame’s most obvious weakness. He immediately stabilizes the defensive tackle rotation and reduces the likelihood of younger players being forced into major roles before they are ready.

More broadly, his commitment signals that Notre Dame correctly identified its biggest roster issue and moved decisively to address it even if they had some swings and misses early in the cycle. Combined with the earlier addition of Keeley, the Irish have taken meaningful steps toward augmenting the defensive front in a way that better supports the entire defense.

With proven production, solid recruiting pedigree, and a clear role under a new defensive line coach, Brewu has the profile of a player who can make an immediate impact while also strengthening the roster long term.

After a slow start, Notre Dame closed this phase of the portal with purpose, and Brewu may end up being one of the most important additions of the entire cycle.