If there’s one consistent theme emerging from Notre Dame’s spring practices, it’s this: fundamentals matter. For new linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, that emphasis isn’t just a coaching cliche – it’s the foundation for what he believes can be one of the strengths of the 2026 defense.

And early in spring, that foundation is being built from the ground up.

“We’re working mainly on fundamentals,” Jean-Mary said. “Defeating blocks, tackling, being in the right positions in coverage… we want to start on the basics.”

That approach might seem simple, but it’s intentional – especially for a veteran group with high expectations that is missing completely or partially several key contributors. Kynstonn Villamua Asa is out entirely this spring while Drayk Bowen, Madden Faraimo, and Kahanu Kia are all limited.

A talented room, but room to grow

Jean-Mary didn’t hesitate when asked about the group he inherited.

“Very, very talented group,” he said. “A lot of returning production. You can see the experience and the football knowledge.”

That experience starts with players like Bowen, Jaylen Sneed, and Jaiden Ausberry – a trio that has played a ton of football in high-leverage situations and now steps into even larger roles this season.

But talent alone isn’t enough.

For Jean-Mary, the focus this spring isn’t on installing a complex scheme or overloading players with new concepts. It’s about sharpening the details that show up on every snap.

“The fundamental part and the basics of football are what you want to concentrate on a little bit more in the spring,” he said.

That’s especially important for a group that is transitioning roles within the defense.

New roles, new responsibilities

One of the biggest developments this spring is how Notre Dame is reshaping its linebacker unit.

With established leaders like Bowen working back from injury and others stepping into more prominent roles, players like Sneed and Ausberry are being asked to take on more responsibility – both physically and mentally.

“They’re having to slide inside and kind of make the calls and get us in the right defenses,” Jean-Mary said. “It’s not as easy as they probably thought, but they’re excited about it.”

That transition highlights an important part of linebacker play that often goes unnoticed.

It’s not just about making tackles. It’s about communication, alignment, and making sure all 11 players are on the same page before the ball is snapped.

“Those changes and checks – it’s very, very important to make sure the other 10 guys are all on the same page,” Jean-Mary said.

That responsibility puts even more emphasis on fundamentals – not just physical execution, but mental consistency.

Repetition with a purpose

For a veteran group, going back to basics can sometimes feel repetitive.

Jean-Mary understands that, but he also believes experienced players appreciate the approach when they see the results.

“When you’re dealing with a veteran group that’s as talented as these guys are, they appreciate it,” he said. “It’s going to be a little bit more repetitive, but they see themselves getting better.”

That repetition is by design.

Spring practice isn’t about game-planning for an opponent. It’s about eliminating mistakes, building habits, and creating consistency – the exact areas that have led to slow starts to the season for Notre Dame during the Marcus Freeman era.

By focusing on fundamentals now, the goal is to ensure those issues don’t carry over into the fall.

Depth through development

Another benefit of Jean-Mary’s approach is how it impacts the depth of the room.

With several players limited or working back from injury, younger linebackers are getting increased reps this spring – something Jean-Mary sees as a positive.

“The best way to get better at football is to play football and get reps,” he said.

Those reps don’t just help individual development — they strengthen the unit as a whole.

“The deeper the room is, the better it’s going to be,” Jean-Mary said. “Guys can play full speed knowing that the guys behind them are ready.”

That depth becomes critical over the course of a season, especially for a defense with playoff expectations.

Building toward consistency

Ultimately, everything Jean-Mary is emphasizing this spring ties back to one goal: consistency. Not just big plays. Not just flashes.

Consistency.

It’s the ability to execute the same way on the first rep as the tenth. To be in the right position every time. To eliminate the small mistakes that turn into big ones.

For a defense that showed both highs and frustrating lapses last season, that kind of consistency could be the difference between good and elite.

Jean-Mary’s approach is clear. Start with the basics. Drill them relentlessly. Build from there.

Because if Notre Dame’s linebackers can turn their talent into consistent execution, they won’t just be improved in 2026. They’ll be a strength.