There’s always a lot of curiosity around transfer wide receivers, especially when they come from a program like Ohio State. For Notre Dame, that curiosity currently centers on transfer Mylan Graham – and based on early impressions, the coaching staff likes what it sees.

“Twitchy, athletic, explosive, competitive,” offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said when asked about Graham after the first spring practice. “Really excited about what Mylan brings to the table for us.”

It’s a quick description, but it hits on exactly the traits Notre Dame has been looking to add to its receiving corps. And this spring, Graham has something else working in his favor: opportunity.

A Clean Runway This Spring

Graham isn’t the only wide receiver Notre Dame added from Ohio State this offseason.

Quincy Porter, another transfer from the Buckeyes, arrived in South Bend with a different profile — a bigger, more traditional boundary receiver at 6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds. Porter is expected to factor into the offense once he’s fully available, but with him out this spring, Notre Dame fans will have to wait for their first impressions of Graham’s old Buckeye teammate.

Both players are coming from the same program, but they offer different skill sets and could ultimately fill complementary roles in Notre Dame’s offense. Porter’s size and physicality project well to boundary responsibilities, while Graham’s quickness and explosiveness could make him a factor in space.

Spring practice is often less about final depth chart decisions and more about setting the foundation for how players are viewed heading into fall camp. With fewer bodies competing for reps right now, Graham has more opportunities to get on the field, build chemistry with quarterback CJ Carr, and show how he fits within the offense.

In a room that is still figuring out its identity, early impressions can carry weight.

A Different Kind of Receiver

Graham’s skill set also gives him a distinct role compared to other receivers on the roster.

At 6-foot-1 and around 190 pounds, he isn’t the prototypical contested-catch, jump-ball target that Notre Dame has often relied on in the past like last year’s portal addition Malachai Fields. Instead, his game is built on quickness, burst, and the ability to create separation.

Those are traits that can translate quickly.

Graham caught just six passes for 93 yards during the 2025 season playing behind a loaded depth chart at Ohio State, averaging over 15 yards per reception. While the sample size was limited, it offered a glimpse of his big-play potential in a crowded wide receiver room.

Ohio State’s depth chart has been one of the most competitive in the country, and playing time has been difficult to come by even for highly regarded recruits. Graham arrived there as a five-star prospect and one of the top receivers in the 2024 recruiting class, with over 2,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in his high school career.

The talent has never been in question. Now, the opportunity might be different.

Translating Traits Into Production

The challenge for Graham this spring isn’t proving he has the ability. Denbrock’s comments already reflect the staff’s belief in his physical tools. The challenge is translating those traits into consistent production within Notre Dame’s offense.

That means mastering the playbook, understanding route concepts, and developing rapport with CJ Carr – all areas where spring reps are critical. It also means showing that his explosiveness can be applied within the structure of the offense, not just in isolated moments.

Denbrock hinted at that broader evaluation when discussing the offense as a whole, emphasizing the importance of familiarity and execution as the group builds toward the season.

Where Graham fits into the mix and depth chart will be interesting. Jordan Faison figures to be locked into the starting field position. If healthy, Jaden Greathouse should be a factor in the slot after essentially a lost campaign in 2025 that came off the heels of his breakout performance in the 2024 playoffs.

Graham could play either the slot or the field, so the reps are there, but he will have to earn every single one of them – especially with Cam Williams already impressing in practice. And that does not even factor in the early enrollees who have jumped right into the mix as well.

A Spring to Build Momentum

Notre Dame’s wide receiver room doesn’t have a clearly defined hierarchy yet outside of knowing Faison will be a focus, which makes this spring especially important for players looking to carve out roles.

For Graham, the goal isn’t necessarily to separate himself completely from the rest of the group right now. It’s to build momentum.

That can come from consistency in practice, from making plays in competitive periods, and from showing the coaching staff that he can be trusted in different situations. It can also come from something less tangible – the way he carries himself, learns the offense, and integrates into the team’s culture.

Setting the Stage

What Graham does this spring – the impressions he makes, the consistency he shows, the way he fits within the offense – will carry forward into that next phase of competition. He doesn’t need to win the job in March or April. And he may not

He just needs to make sure he’s firmly in the conversation when it matters most. Based on early feedback from Notre Dame’s coaching staff, he’s off to a strong start.