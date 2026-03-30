For a brief stretch at the end of Notre Dame’s 2024 season, Jaden Greathouse looked like the next breakout star in Notre Dame’s offense. He was not just producing. He was making big plays in the biggest moments against the best competition the Irish faced all season. That is why his 2025 season felt so disappointing. Instead of building on that playoff surge, Greathouse spent most of the year trying to get healthy and stay on the field. Now, entering his senior year, he is back in a position where Notre Dame needs him to turn promise into production.

The numbers tell the story. Greathouse caught 7 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown against Penn State in the Orange Bowl, then followed that with 6 catches for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns against Ohio State in the National Championship. It looked like the start of something much bigger. Instead, he appeared in just four games in 2025 and finished with only 4 receptions for 73 yards and no touchdowns.

A breakout that never carried over

That contrast is what makes Greathouse one of the more important players on Notre Dame’s roster this spring. The Irish have already seen his ceiling. They know what he can look like when he is healthy, confident, and featured. The problem is that version of him never lasted long enough in 2025 to reshape the offense.

Greathouse did not try to hide how frustrating that was.

“It’s definitely been frustrating. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” he said. “But super grateful for it, and just ready to get back.”

That answer matters because it speaks to how he handled a season that could have easily sent him looking elsewhere. In the portal era, players with Greathouse’s talent do not have to stay and fight through a setback. He made it clear that leaving was not really how he viewed it.

“I wouldn’t say close is the right word. One of the big goals for me is leaving here with a degree – making sure that I get my degree from this university,” Greathouse said when asked about the possibility of transferring.

That is significant for Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman has made it clear since taking over that his goal is to build through recruiting and culture first, then use the portal strategically rather than rely on it as the foundation of the roster. Players like Greathouse staying invested through adversity are a big part of why that model still works.

A bigger role inside the room

Greathouse is also not walking into the same role he held a year ago. He is no longer just a young receiver trying to prove he belongs. He is one of the older voices in a room still trying to sort itself out.

“It’s different for everybody. Everybody else got their own different personalities and like to be coached in a different way,” Greathouse said. “The biggest thing is just getting to know the guys first. Making sure that our room is super tight.”

That is the kind of answer you get from a player who understands that his job now extends beyond his own stat line. With Jordan Faison back, Ohio State transfer Mylan Graham in the mix, and more help arriving, Greathouse is competing while also helping define the tone of the room.

“It’s a lot of fun. Just being able to be one of the older guys and figure out how some of the younger guys like to be coached and help them grow.”

For a receiver room that still lacks a clear hierarchy, that leadership matters.

The staff still sees the upside

Wide receivers coach Mike Brown did not sound like someone who had cooled on Greathouse after last season. If anything, his comments made it clear the staff still believes the player who showed up in those playoff games is still there.

“It’s tough, right? Like it’s tough on anybody. When you got high expectations of yourself coming into a year and then all of a sudden you’re battling some injuries, and then you’re not playing.”

That is the context around Greathouse’s 2025 season. The raw production was limited, but the circumstances around it mattered just as much.

Brown also pointed to how Greathouse handled himself while he was out.

“He did a great job staying locked in and helping the guys even when he was out last year. The dude’s a warrior.”

That endorsement becomes even more meaningful when paired with Brown’s broader view of the position.

“It’s a really competitive room – it could go in any direction to be honest with you.”

That is the opportunity and the pressure for Greathouse heading into 2026. Nothing is settled. No one has completely claimed the room. The door is there for someone to become the reliable target Notre Dame needs.

Why this spring matters

The good news for Greathouse is that he is no longer starting from scratch. He is not learning a new offense or trying to catch up mentally after missing key time in installation.

“Oh yeah, it’s definitely been a lot different. It’s just a lot more building off of what we already have established,” he said. “This year I feel like we just hit the ground running.”

That is exactly where he needs to be. Notre Dame has already seen the big-play ability. It saw that against Penn State and Ohio State. What it needs now is the week-to-week version of that player.

This year feels less about hype than confirmation. Greathouse doesn’t need to introduce himself anymore. He just needs to stay healthy, stay available, and turn those postseason flashes into full-season production. If he does, Notre Dame’s passing game could finally get the player it looked like it had found at the end of 2024.