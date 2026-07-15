Brian Kelly Wants to Rewrite His Notre Dame Exit

Brian Kelly reopened an old Notre Dame wound this week when he claimed he never left because the Irish could not win a national title. The quote came from The Independent podcast with Matt Fortuna and Pete Sampson and has been making its rounds on Twitter and the message boards ever since. Kelly is essentially asking fans to forget both the nature and timing of his departure. It is more revisionist history from Kelly, and Notre Dame has no reason to play along.

“I didn’t leave Notre Dame because they couldn’t win a national championship. Those words never came out of my mouth. What I said was if I’m going to leave, I’m going to go to a place that can win a national championship,” Kelly said.

Fans remember how it ended

The problem for Kelly is simple. Notre Dame fans remember exactly how this sounded in real time because they also remember how he left. He bolted in late November 2021 with the Irish still alive for a playoff spot, and the backlash ran deeper than a single sentence or press conference. He left in the middle of a recruiting visit at Tobias Merriweather’s home, then spent the months after talking about LSU as the place with the resources and alignment to finish the job.

Kelly now wants to separate himself from his actions and words and the conclusion Notre Dame fans drew from it.

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“And that was perceived as being, ‘Oh, he doesn’t think he can win one here.’ So, look, I think we all know this, dipping my toe into the media a little bit, there is never a great time. The timing stinks.”

The timing did stink. It still does. Kelly is out of coaching for the first time in roughly 35 years after LSU fired him on Oct. 26, 2025, following a 49-25 home loss to No. 3 Texas A&M and an unsuccessful stint in the SEC. LSU is on the hook for a $53,293,333 buyout, a figure the school has since tried to reduce. So when he resurfaces in mid-July, praises Notre Dame, praises Marcus Freeman, and says he is open to coaching again, it reeks of the same kind of politicking that Notre Dame fans grew accustomed to during Kelly’s tenure.

Kelly wants a softer version of the split

Kelly is trying to own the narrative almost five years later now that he is unemployed and Notre Dame is gearing up for a serious run in 2026. Notre Dame fans aren’t buying it. And they shouldn’t. They watched a coach leave before the season was finished, then watched the program keep moving without him.

Kelly left, and Notre Dame got better for it.

Freeman stayed. Tommy Rees stayed on through 2022. Kelly himself acknowledged how much that mattered to his own transition plan when he said, “I think as I look at it, those two that you mentioned (Rees and Freeman), if they were able to make the move, it would have been an easier transition, no doubt.”

That part gets lost when Kelly tries to recast the breakup as a misunderstanding. He did try to bring both with him. They declined. In fact, only Brian Polian followed Kelly to LSU and his tenure with the Tigers was even shorter than Kelly’s. Notre Dame elevated Freeman on Dec. 3, 2021, and the program chose continuity without Kelly over following him to Baton Rouge. The aftermath is part of the story, too, especially now that Freeman has had enough success to make Kelly’s latest public support sound convenient.

“I want to be clear: I loved my time at Notre Dame. It was great for our family,” Kelly said.

That can be true, though many always questioned if Brian Kelly loved Notre Dame for Notre Dame or if he loved Notre Dame for what Notre Dame did for Brian Kelly. Regardless, it does not erase the exit or the comments that followed it.

Notre Dame moved on while Kelly kept talking

Kelly’s praise for Freeman is easy to read as generous on the surface. It is also useful for Kelly right now.

“It’s extraordinary that a football coach with no head coaching experience has been able to step in the job and do as well as Marcus has,” Kelly said.

“He doesn’t have a preordained, ‘This is the way we’re doing it.’ He’ll get there, but he listens.”

Freeman does not need Brian Kelly’s approval, and Notre Dame fans do not need Kelly’s support to validate where the program is. Kelly offered it anyway: “I want our fans to know, the Notre Dame fans, that I’m 100 percent supportive of what they’re doing and how they’re doing it.” Most Notre Dame fans really don’t care whether or not Kelly is supportive of the program anymore after the way he left.

The recruiting trail makes the same point. Notre Dame’s 2027 class ranks No. 2 nationally per 247Sports and already includes four five-star commits: Oluwasemilore Olubobola, Albert Simien, Abraham Sesay, and David Folorunsho. It follows a 2026 class that signed four five-stars of its own. In twelve cycles under Kelly, Notre Dame never signed more than two five-stars in a class and never finished higher than fifth in the team rankings. Freeman’s program is recruiting at a level Kelly’s never reached.

Notre Dame has already answered the bigger question by moving forward without him. Kelly is the one still revisiting the split, still sanding down the rough edges, still sounding out what comes next. He admitted as much with, “I don’t think I’ve closed any doors in my own mind, and I think that’s the most important thing. I’m very open-minded about what the opportunities might be for me.”

Of course he is. Coaches who are finished do not spend July retelling old exits and reminding everyone they still have “a lot more to give.” Notre Dame, meanwhile, is past the point of needing to reconsider any of this. Kelly can try to rewrite the narrative of his departure from Notre Dame all he wants. He’ll find most Notre Dame fans aren’t buying it though. And they shouldn’t.