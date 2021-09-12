5 Things I Didn’t Like: Notre Dame Struggles At Things They Used to Excel At Once Again

For the second week in a row, Notre Dame struggled against an inferior opponent that they should have been able to handle easily by struggling to do all the things they do so well over the last four seasons. Fortunately, it didn’t cost the Irish too dearly as they escaped with another win, but Notre Dame has been playing with fire in the early part of the 2021 season, making these “5 things I didn’t like columns” a little too easy to write through two weeks.

More big plays allowed

Notre Dame had given up four plays of 60 yards or more the last three seasons. They have given up four plays of 60 yards or more in eight quarters of football in 2021. You don’t have to be an analytics guru to know that’s not good. In fact, it’s a bit worse than not good. It’s pretty bad. We knew Notre Dame’s defense would be more susceptible to the big play in Marcus Freeman’s attacking defense, but I don’t think anyone ever thought it’d give up this many big plays this early.

Outside of the big plays, the defense is doing a pretty good job for the most. For example, consider this stat from Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister.

Opponents have run 137 plays vs. #NotreDame through 2 games. Four have gone for 282 yards. 133 have gained 517 yards. That’s 3.8 yards per 133 snaps and 70.5 yards per four snaps. — Irish Illustrated (@timprister) September 12, 2021

You can’t pick and choose which plays do and don’t count towards your stats, but it highlights just how much the big plays are dooming this defense. That also might give Notre Dame a glimmer of hope that the defense can turn things around quicker here than, say, with the offensive line. Of course, cleaning up the big plays is a lot easier said than done. Some of it comes down to the personnel, some to the scheme itself. But, if the big plays keep happening at this rate, it could be time to sound the alarm.

Marcus Freeman doesn’t have a ton of time to figure things out with Jeff Brohm’s offense at Purdue coming into town, but his track should give Notre Dame fans optimism that he’ll figure it out eventually. The question is whether or not it will be too late for this season.

Offensive Line struggles compound

The first, second, and third-biggest concern after two weeks is the offensive line. I wrote a lot over the summer and even last week that I expected the struggles from week one. What I did NOT expect was for the line to play worse in week two against Toledo.

Notre Dame couldn’t run the ball early until Tyler Buchner entered the game, and there was a threat of the quarterback keeping the ball. Buchner helped opened things up a bit between his legs and the element of surprise. Toledo likely didn’t prepare much for a running quarterback after watching Jack Coan in the opener.

Unlike the opener, Notre Dame also struggled in pass protection. Coming out of the Florida State game, the silver lining on the offensive line was that at least the Irish protected Coan relatively well. That wasn’t the case against Toledo yesterday. Coan was sacked six times.

In the process of struggling, Notre Dame lost its new starting left tackle, Michael Carmody, to a sprained ankle. How long he’s out is unknown, but his replacement Tosh Baker played like a sophomore who hadn’t played before. He struggled. He got a little better as the game went on, but he was susceptible to giving up the corner.

Just a few reps, but LT Tosh Baker giving up that corner way too easy stepping in for Carmody. — Jamie Uyeyama (@jamieuyeyama) September 11, 2021

Where Notre Dame goes from here, especially if Carmody is out for a while, is anyone’s guess. The idea of Jarrett Patterson at tackle was floated to Brian Kelly after the game, and he quickly dismissed it. We talked about that idea on the last pod as the “nuclear option,” but now, Notre Dame is one play away from having to play their 5th tackle. So, that option might be on the table eventually, even if it isn’t right now.

Notre Dame’s OL struggles are limited to the revolving door of injured left tackles, though. 5th year senior Josh Lugg has struggled at right tackle. Zeke Correll has struggled in his new position. Transfer Cain Madden hasn’t played like a 1st team All-American as the AP voted him in the summer.

Lots of questions. Not a lot of answers right now.

Talking over Fr. Jenkins prayer

There was a lot of complaining about the Peacock coverage throughout the game, but overall it didn’t bother me a whole lot. I stream every game, so I am used to a delay in games. The delay on Peacock was noticeably longer than other services I’ve used, but the quality was good on my end, so the only thing annoying about the delay was the live-tweeting that was going on by those at the game.

The one part of the Peacock coverage that did bother, though, was the pre-game show broadcasting over Fr. Jenkins’s pre-game prayer and 9/11 comments. Jenkins was easy to hear on the broadcast, so not only was it distracting, it was bad form. Trying not to wear my “old guy hat” here, but that started the coverage off on a really bad foot.

The pick-6 at the end of the half

Jack Coan wasn’t helped out too much throughout the game by his offensive line, but at the end of the first half, Coan had only himself to blame for the pick-6 that sent the Irish into the locker room trailing to Toledo.

In a game like this, Notre Dame should have been the team recording the pick-6s, not throwing them. Instead, Coan locked onto his receiver and telegraphed the pass for one of the easier pick-6s you’ll see. If Coan is going to hold off Tyler Buchner, those are the kind of plays he can’t make. You start Coan because of his experience and leadership and expect plays like that to be few and far between.

Just a brutal play at one of the worst times to make.

Another fourth-quarter surrendering a lot of points

Last week the defense gave up 18 points in the fourth quarter in letting Florida State tie the game and force overtime. This week, the defense only gave up 13 points, but those 13 points came after Notre Dame finally found a spark on offense.

After Chris Tyree’s 55-yard touchdown catch and run from Buchner, the defense gave up a 6-play, 89-yard touchdown drive. Then, after Kyren Williams’s fumble on the ensuing drive, the defense gave up another touchdown on a 7-play, 73-yard drive.

The defense got the stop it needed when it mattered the most, but for the last three years, Notre Dame has been a team that could close out games and shut down opponents in the 4th quarter. However, two weeks in a row, the Irish coughed up 4th quarter leads by being unable to put together close-out drives and allowing opposing offenses to march up and down the field. If this trend continues, Notre Dame is not only going to lose some games. They’ll lose games they should have won.