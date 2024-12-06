If you’re on the hunt for standout gifts for the Notre Dame fan in your life—or looking to elevate your own game day setup—this collection has it all. From timeless glassware to modern tumblers, each piece is designed to celebrate the Fighting Irish in style. Discover the perfect drinkware that blends team spirit with everyday practicality.

UHND’s 2024 Notre Dame Gift Guides UHND directly benefits from all affiliate links to Fanatics. We thank you for your support and ask that you please consider using any of our links to purchase gifts from Fanatics this holiday season. Sweatshirts and Hoodies

Guinness Partnership Gifts

T-Shirts

Jerseys

Hats

Drinkware

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Two-Pack 15oz Color Mug Set

Start your morning right with a classic set of mugs that bring the Notre Dame legacy to every sip. Each 15oz mug showcases bold team hues and iconic graphics that won’t fade with time. The ample size handles coffee, tea, or cocoa effortlessly, making each morning brew feel like a personal pep rally. These mugs offer a sturdy ceramic build, ensuring countless toasts to the Irish ahead.

Buy now at Fanatics

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-Pack 14oz Ring Glass Set

Elevate any gathering with these sleek, 14oz glasses, each featuring subtle ring accents that add texture and depth. Their understated Notre Dame branding lends a sophisticated edge, making them a perfect match for cocktails, sparkling water, or a favorite craft beer. Crafted from quality glass, they strike the perfect balance between durability and elegance—ideal for both game-day soirees and refined dinner parties.

Buy now at Fanatics

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 20oz Flipside Powder Coat Tumbler

Whether tailgating under a crisp autumn sky or rushing off to work, this 20oz tumbler has you covered. Its powder-coated exterior ensures a comfortable, slip-resistant grip, and the vacuum-sealed interior keeps beverages at the ideal temperature. With vibrant Notre Dame graphics, it’s a stylish, durable companion for busy days and big games alike—ready to help you tackle the morning commute or savor a celebratory drink after the final whistle.

Buy now at Fanatics

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tervis 24oz All-Over Classic Tumbler

Take your team spirit anywhere with a tumbler that truly stands out. This 24oz Tervis masterpiece is adorned with an all-over Notre Dame pattern, ensuring no one doubts your allegiance. Its double-wall construction works overtime to maintain the perfect temperature, while a slim design fits effortlessly into cup holders, backpacks, and gym bags. With this tumbler, every sip is an energetic nod to the team’s storied tradition.

Buy now at Fanatics

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 40oz Stainless Tumbler with Handle and Removable Straw

Go big on hydration and fandom with this 40oz tumbler that’s built for intense schedules and extended cheering sessions. The rugged stainless steel body and easy-grip handle ensure convenience, while the removable straw offers flexible sipping options. Capable of preserving flavors and temperatures, it stands as a trusty teammate—always at your side from the first quarter to the victory lap.

Buy now at Fanatics

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-Pack Collector’s 14oz Rocks Glass Set

Celebrate time-honored traditions with a rocks glass set that blends vintage charm and collegiate flair. Each 14oz glass is adorned with a distinct Notre Dame logo, transforming casual get-togethers into spirited events. Perfect for fine spirits, crafted cocktails, or a touch of Irish whiskey, these collector’s glasses earn their place on any fan’s top shelf.

Buy now at Fanatics

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 16oz Pint Glass Two-Pack

Pour your favorite brew and toast the Fighting Irish with this pair of 16oz pint glasses. A crisp, clean design highlights the team’s iconic logo, making them perfect companions for game day celebrations or casual backyard hangouts. Durable and versatile, these glasses feel right at home in any fan’s rotation—always ready to raise a cheer, no matter the occasion.

Buy now at Fanatics

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-Pack 15oz Stackable Mug Set

Get organized without losing an ounce of flair. These 15oz stackable mugs, decked out in Notre Dame graphics, offer a clever space-saving design that keeps cupboards tidy. Their generous size suits a hearty morning coffee or a soothing cup of tea, and the comfortable handles ensure a steady grip. With their fresh, modern look, these mugs make every sip a subtle shout-out to your beloved Irish.

Buy now at Fanatics

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Two-Pack 16oz Dia De Los Muertos Pint Glass Set

Inject a burst of artistry into your drinkware lineup. These 16oz pint glasses pay homage to Dia De Los Muertos aesthetics while proudly highlighting Notre Dame themes. The sugar skull designs are as vibrant as they are meaningful, blending cultural flair with team spirit. Bring them out for special occasions or keep them in everyday rotation—either way, they’ll spark conversation and admiration.

Buy now at Fanatics

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Set of 2 Leprechaun Traditional Double Old-Fashioned Glasses

Timeless sophistication meets a touch of Irish magic in these double old-fashioned glasses. Emblazoned with Notre Dame’s iconic leprechaun, they stand ready for your finest pours—bourbon, whiskey, or a custom mixology masterpiece. Solid, weighted bases offer a reassuring heft, while the clean lines emphasize your good taste and unwavering fandom.

Buy now at Fanatics

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Three-Piece Decanter Set

For the connoisseur who values history, heritage, and a fine pour, this three-piece decanter set is an heirloom in the making. The etched glass decanter and matching glasses quietly pay homage to Notre Dame’s storied past, providing a refined way to serve spirits. More than just a showpiece, this set reflects enduring loyalty and a love for the craft—perfect for fans who appreciate the finer details.

Buy now at Fanatics

No matter your taste—from casual to classy—these Notre Dame drinkware options ensure every sip is infused with Fighting Irish pride. Raise a glass, savor the moment, and celebrate the traditions that make Notre Dame’s legacy shine. Go Irish!