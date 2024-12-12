Whether you’re gearing up for a game day outside Notre Dame Stadium or throwing a backyard tailgate with fellow Fighting Irish fans, the right gear can make all the difference. Here’s a curated list of must-haves for the ultimate Notre Dame tailgating experience.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-Piece BBQ Set

Show off your grilling skills with this high-quality BBQ set featuring Notre Dame branding.

Includes a spatula, tongs, and fork.

Each tool is emblazoned with the Fighting Irish logo.

Perfect for flipping burgers and impressing fellow fans.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-Can Logo Cooler

Keep your beverages ice-cold with this spacious cooler.

Holds up to 24 cans.

Lightweight and portable design.

Bold Notre Dame logo for extra team spirit.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Wincraft 3′ x 5′ Horizontal Stripe Deluxe Single-Sided Flag

Fly your Fighting Irish pride high with this vibrant flag.

Measures 3′ x 5′.

Features a durable construction.

Eye-catching horizontal stripe design.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9′ x 9′ Checkerboard Canopy Tent

Rain or shine, this canopy tent has you covered.

Dimensions: 9′ x 9′.

Easy to set up and take down.

Features the iconic Notre Dame checkerboard design.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Round Tailgate Table

This compact yet sturdy table is great for tailgating.

Perfect for holding snacks and drinks.

Features a Notre Dame logo at its center.

Easy to transport and set up.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Elite Tailgate Chair

Relax in style with this elite tailgate chair.

Designed for maximum comfort.

Includes armrests and a built-in cup holder.

Bold Notre Dame logo to showcase your team pride.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Quad Chair

This portable chair is perfect for fans on the go.

Lightweight and easy to fold.

Comfortable and sturdy design.

Features the Fighting Irish logo for added flair.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Wincraft 3′ x 5′ Irish Deluxe Single-Sided Flag

Wave your team spirit high with this deluxe flag.

Measures 3′ x 5′.

Features a bold, eye-catching design.

Durable build for use all season long.

Tailgating for Notre Dame games is a tradition, and having the right gear makes it even better. These items are not only practical but also help you show your Fighting Irish pride loud and clear. Happy tailgating and Go Irish!