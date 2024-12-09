Another week closer to the holidays, another Notre Dame gift guide to help you find the perfect present for that special Irish fan in your life. If you’re looking to go beyond apparel and standard fan gear, collectibles are the way to go. From team-themed display pieces to trading cards, helmets, and commemorative plaques, these items can help the recipient proudly showcase their Irish pride all year long.

Below are some of the best Notre Dame collectibles available, perfect for fans of all ages and tastes.

2024 Bowman University Chrome Football Factory Sealed Hobby Box

Expand your Notre Dame (and overall college football) card collection with this top-quality hobby box. It’s great for serious card collectors or anyone who wants to get into the world of trading cards.

Factory sealed for guaranteed fresh packs

24 unopened packs per box

Potential for rare autographs, refractors, and numbered parallels

Features current and future college football stars, including Notre Dame standouts

2024 Bowman University Chrome Football Factory Sealed Mega Box

Up the ante in your card-collecting game with this Mega Box edition. With more packs, it increases your chances of scoring high-value inserts and exclusive parallels.

Loaded with packs for hours of unwrapping excitement

Chance to discover exclusive chrome parallels not found in hobby boxes

Ideal gift for both novice and seasoned card collectors

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Riddell Play Like a Champion Speed Mini Helmet

Bring Notre Dame’s iconic tradition into your home or office with this mini helmet. It’s a compact yet meaningful reminder of the Irish spirit.

Detailed design and high-quality construction from Riddell

Embodies the legendary “Play Like a Champion” motto

Perfect size for desks, shelves, or small display cases

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Fanatics Authentic Framed 15″ x 17″ Team Heritage Collage

Celebrate decades of Fighting Irish football history with a beautifully framed collage. It captures the evolution of the team’s storied past.

Professionally framed and ready to hang

Highlights the legacy and milestones of Notre Dame Football

Perfect addition to a fan cave, living room, or office

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 12″ x 15″ All-Time Greats Plaque

Showcase the best players to ever wear the Blue and Gold with this plaque that pays tribute to the legends who shaped Notre Dame’s success.

Features iconic Notre Dame players from various eras

Sturdy plaque design perfect for hanging or propping

Inspiring reminder of the program’s all-time great talent

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Fanatics Authentic Mahogany Base Logo Football Display Case with Mirror Back

Preserve and present a prized football—signed by a player or commemorating a special season—in an elegant display case.

Mahogany base and clear acrylic construction for a premium look

Mirror back enhances the visibility of the football’s details

Official Notre Dame logo adds authenticity and style

Notre Dame Fighting Irish WWE Legacy Title Belt

Combine your love for the Fighting Irish with WWE flair. This unique collectible belt brings championship energy to any Notre Dame event.

Adjustable sizing and heavyweight feel for authenticity

Bold Notre Dame graphics against the iconic championship style

A conversation-starting centerpiece at tailgates and parties

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Fanatics Pack College Essentials Themed Gift Box ($72 Value)

Not sure what to pick? This essentials-themed gift box has a carefully curated selection of Notre Dame merchandise. It’s the perfect all-in-one gift solution.

Variety of must-have Notre Dame items in one package

Ideal for new fans or those who love surprises

Great value compared to buying items individually

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Fanatics Authentic Framed 10″ x 20″ Fan Cave Collage

Transform any space into a dedicated Notre Dame hub with this fan cave collage. It’s a visually striking piece that declares your loyalty.

Sleek framed design for a professional finish

Vibrant imagery capturing the Notre Dame game-day atmosphere

Ideal wall art for basement bars, media rooms, or office spaces

Jerome Bettis Notre Dame Fighting Irish Fanatics Authentic Framed 15″ x 17″ Stars of the Game Collage – Facsimile Signature

Honor one of the greatest Irish running backs of all time, Jerome Bettis, with this stunning framed collage.

Features a facsimile signature for a premium collector’s item feel

Beautifully framed and ready to display

Ideal for longtime fans who remember Bettis’ impact on the field

Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame Fighting Irish Fanatics Authentic Framed 5-Photo Collage

Celebrate a recent Irish star who shined in the blue and gold. This collage commemorates Kyle Hamilton’s standout moments at Notre Dame.

Five dynamic photos capturing Hamilton’s best plays

Stylish frame that complements any décor

Perfect gift for fans who followed his collegiate career and beyond

Whether you’re adding to your own collection or gifting to a fellow Notre Dame enthusiast, these collectibles bring the legacy and passion of Irish football home. Check back soon for more gift guides as we count down to the holidays, and Go Irish!