Podcast: Cincinnati is doing the talking. Will Notre Dame do the walking, and who will lead the way?

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter October 1, 2021
0

Another week, another big-time matchup for Notre Dame.  This week it’s #7 Cincinnati for the 9th ranked Irish with Notre Dame back on their home turf, but with injury questions surrounding the QB position.  Cincy doing a whole lot of trash talk had Frank fired up this week too.  

  • Our thoughts on the QB situation and cracking Brian Kelly’s injury update DaVinci code
  • Will we see more 2-back sets?
  • Will Notre Dame run the ball more this week?
  • Forget how Notre Dame will score this week, how will Cincy?
  • What can Notre Dame do to create a more hostile environment?
  • Is Tommy Rees doing a good job?

All of this and a lot more in an action-packed podcast that Frank needed two beers for this week.    

Keep on listening and keep on leaving us reviews!

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

