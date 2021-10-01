Podcast: Cincinnati is doing the talking. Will Notre Dame do the walking, and who will lead the way?

Another week, another big-time matchup for Notre Dame. This week it’s #7 Cincinnati for the 9th ranked Irish with Notre Dame back on their home turf, but with injury questions surrounding the QB position. Cincy doing a whole lot of trash talk had Frank fired up this week too.

Our thoughts on the QB situation and cracking Brian Kelly’s injury update DaVinci code

Will we see more 2-back sets?

Will Notre Dame run the ball more this week?

Forget how Notre Dame will score this week, how will Cincy?

What can Notre Dame do to create a more hostile environment?

Is Tommy Rees doing a good job?

All of this and a lot more in an action-packed podcast that Frank needed two beers for this week.

